As injuries from electric bicycle crashes continue to surge in California, CBS California Investigates got an exclusive look into a first-of-its-kind program aiming to reduce harm on the roads.

In Huntington Beach, it's not unusual to see children getting traffic tickets for riding an e-bike illegally. In fact, the Huntington Beach Police Department has written 643 e-bike-related tickets this year alone and more than 350 of them were written by Sgt. Brad Smith, the officer who has taken the lead on the program.

Sgt. Brad Smith, of the Huntington Beach Police Department, said the main concern is safety. The program is meant to decrease injuries and deaths. CBS LA

"There has to be repercussions for poor decisions," Smith said during the ride-along with CBS California Investigates. "If we don't address that, it'll just continue to get worse and worse."

During the ride-along in October, Smith pulled over a 14-year-old who was riding an e-bike home from school. The teen was not wearing a helmet, failed to ride in the bike lane provided and failed to stop at a red light.

When asked why Smith was giving him a citation, the teen said to "teach me."

Later that afternoon, Smith pulled over another boy, this time for riding with an unbuckled helmet.

"What's the point of the helmet if it falls off and you crash, right?" Smith said to the boy.

The program is not just about writing tickets. What makes the Huntington Beach program unique is that once a child receives an e-bike traffic ticket, they are given the option to sign up for a free e-bike safety class that will offset the citation fine.

The classes teach kids and their parents about e-bike laws, the speeds the bikes can reach and reaction time. CBS LA

Kids have three weeks to sign up after getting a ticket, and they must attend the class with their parents.

Smith says e-bikes can go much faster than traditional pedal bikes. He adds that the uptick in popularity of the e-bikes and e-motorcycles, which can go even faster than e-bikes, and the fact that they are more affordable than ever before, has made his department's diversion program critically important.

"The big thing we're really talking about is safety. We're seeing kids get injured, we're seeing kids get killed on these bikes, we're seeing pedestrians get killed, and literally the epidemic of the e-bikes, the e-motorcycles, we really need to work together to make sure we educate and have children be safe on their bikes," Smith said.

At the class, kids and their parents are taught about e-bike laws, the speeds the bikes can reach and reaction time. The class also includes outside field instruction and an indoor one-hour lecture that includes information about crashes.

"We really want to show how speed and reaction time come into play and hopefully parents understand how dangerous these bikes can be, if they're used inappropriately," Smith said.

Soon, the safety class will be required for all students in Huntington Beach schools and added as a new version of driver's education.

"E-bikes are here to stay, and it's something where we're going to constantly have to do this every year to educate," Smith said.

It's an approach that sets Huntington Beach apart from neighboring communities.

In Newport Beach, the school district outright banned e-bikes, but as CBS LA's Michele Gile reported in August, students kept riding them anyway and parked them a few blocks away from campus.

Smith believes the classes in Huntington Beach are making a difference. He says the city has seen 19 fewer crashes this year compared to this time last year.

CBS California Investigates attended one of the classes and spoke to parents.

One parent, John Soricelli, came to the class voluntarily, and not because of a ticket, with his 11-year-old daughter, Lennon.

"I'm glad that it's here," Soricelli said. "I don't personally see any reason why everyone wouldn't bring their child here in order to be able to learn these skills when it's a couple of hours for free to help make sure that your kid comes home safe."

Lennon added that it can be scary riding on the road, "being around all of the cars," but that the class made her feel safer.

She says she sees other kids doing wheelies on their e-bikes quite frequently, something that landed another parent, Alejandra Nauman, and her son in the same class that day.

"He was doing wheelies and he got caught," Nauman said. "These kids, their brains are not fully developed; a lot of the kids, including mine, they're reckless."

Nauman says if e-bikes were outlawed altogether statewide, children would have no choice but to go back to using the slower pedal bikes.

Currently in California, it is illegal for any child under 18 to drive an e-motorcycle, which can go faster than 20 mph, but not an e-bike. Smith says his enforcement of impounding e-motos ridden by kids under 18 is working, explaining that he's seen a decrease in children riding e-motos in Huntington Beach this year compared to last year.

For many kids, e-bikes have become an important way of life.

"It's really helped me through my life, to be honest, just like a peace of mind thing that helps me all the time," said Austin Martini, a 15-year-old from Huntington Beach.

Austin Martini, a 15-year-old from Huntington Beach, says he's suffered broken bones from crashes on his e-bike. CBS LA

Martini says he has been riding e-bikes and e-motorcycles for five years.

He says he was popping wheelies in traffic when he was hit by a car.

"I broke my collarbone; I have a metal plate," Martini said. "Honestly, other people should learn from my mistakes."

Recently, Martini received a ticket from Smith for riding with an unbuckled helmet.

"What I've learned from receiving tickets on my bike also is that there's consequences to your actions," Martini said.

He says he's glad to see the enforcement program in place and supports the idea of making the safety class mandatory for all students in the city.

Martini added, "My advice to kids out there... wear a helmet, ride safe, and don't do wheelies in the middle of traffic."