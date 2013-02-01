Hugh Hefner's new wife, Crystal Harris, to auction off wedding dress

Hugh Hefner's new wife, Crystal Harris, has decided to auction off her wedding dress in memory of the Playboy mogul's longtime secretary.

The new Mrs. Hefner took to Twitter to announce that she has partnered up with the online foundation Charitybuzzhttp://www.charitybuzz.com/categories/105/catalog_items/3347771?ref=105to auction off the pale pink, mermaid-style gown designed by Romona Keveza, with proceeds going towards lymphoma research.

Hefner's longtime secretary, Mary O'Connor, died Sunday. O'Connor, who worked with Hefner for more than 40 years, was often viewed as a close confidante and mother figure to many of the Playmates over the decades -- including Kendra Wilkinson, who posted a tribute to O'Connor on her official website.

O'Connor may also be familiar to reality TV viewers from her appearances on "The Girls Next Door" and "Kendra."

Hefner and Harris tied the knot

The 86-year-old Hefner and his 26-year-old bride were originally supposed to marry in 2011, but she backed out of the ceremony, citing their different lifestyles.

According to a Facebook memorial page, a private service will be held at the Playboy Mansion on Feb. 8 in honor of O'Connor.

Those interested in purchasing the wedding dress and shoes have until Feb. 11 to place a bid.