Huckabee: In or out in 2016?

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said a "decision will be forthcoming" on whether or not he is running for president in 2016, with an announcement sometime in the spring if he decides on a second presidential bid.

"Let's hold off just a little while," he said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday. "But we're looking very carefully at the structure that would need to be in place. And I think a decision will be forthcoming."

He said it was "fair" to say he's leaning more toward running than he was when he announced in January that he would leave his Fox News talk show to consider running. He said at the time that he could not "absolutely rule out" that he was running for president, and therefore could not continue with the show.

"I think the fact that I left Fox News is a pretty good indication that I didn't do that just because I enjoyed having Saturdays at home," he said.

The former Arkansas governor won the Iowa caucuses when he ran for president 2008, but ultimately conceded in March after Super Tuesday.

Unlike some of his fellow would-be candidates, however, Huckabee is taking a pass on the early mudslinging that has begun among Republicans.

He declined to weigh in about a comment by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a fellow Republican, in which Walker said he could take on terrorists from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) if he could take on 100,000 protesters who objected to his attempts to end collective bargaining in Wisconsin.

"You know, I've got enough problems trying to explain my own views without trying to explain someone else's. So I'm going to say I don't know how to respond to what he said. He's the only one who can respond to what that meant. And so I'll just leave it to him. And I'll respond to my own rhetoric," Huckabee said.