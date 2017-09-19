How to watch Trump's speech to the UN General Assembly

President Trump will address the North Korean provocations and the Iran nuclear deal in his speech to the 72nd General Assembly of the UN, at 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, a senior administration official said Monday.

He'll also tackle the governmental crisis in Venezuela and terrorism, the official says. Mr. Trump is also expected to place an emphasis on international cooperation to fight shared threats, the sharing of the burden among the countries of the world, and a mutual respect for the sovereignty of each country. The approach is one of "principled realism," according to the official.

Here's how to watch the president's speech at the UN:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

On TV: CBS, check your local listings

Online: Streaming live on CBSN

Mr. Trump made his UN debut Monday, urging the 193-nation organization toward greater efficiency and efficacy, while praising U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who says he shares Trump's vision for the U.N.

"The United Nations must hold every level of management accountable," Mr. Trump said Monday morning in his first address to the U.N. General Assembly during a U.S.-sponsored event regarding reformation of the U.N., an organization he has been highly critical of.

Monday, Mr. Trump also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron. He also had a working dinner scheduled with Latin American leaders Monday evening.



