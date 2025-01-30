How to watch the Los Angeles FireAid benefit concert that's supporting fire victims

The FireAid benefit concert, the one-night-only event that will bring together 27 musicians, will take place Thursday to help fund efforts to rebuild communities impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The wildfires in the L.A. area that started on Jan. 7 killed at least 29 people as they tore through tens of thousands of acres and burned down entire communities. The hardest hit areas included Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Earlier this week, city officials said that the clean-up and rebuilding process was underway.

Contributions made to FireAid "will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," organizers said.

Here's everything you need to know about the music event, including how to watch, what artists are performing and how to help the wildfire victims.

How to watch the FireAid benefit concert

What : FireAid Benefit Concert

FireAid Benefit Concert Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 Location: Performances will take place between two Los Angeles venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

Performances will take place between two Los Angeles venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. Time: The show kicks off at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST at the Kia Forum. At Intuit Dome, the performances begin at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST.

The show kicks off at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST at the Kia Forum. At Intuit Dome, the performances begin at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST. Online stream: The concert will be streamed across multiple platforms, including for free on CBS News 24/7, available on CBSNews.com, the CBS News app and Paramount+. Select AMC Theatres will also host screenings.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

Who is performing at FireAid

Intuit Dome

Billie Eilish

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Jelly Roll

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Rod Stewart

Stevie Wonder

Sting

Tate McRae

Kia Forum

Alanis Morissette

Anderson .Paak

John Mayer

Dawes

Graham Nash

Green Day

John Fogerty

Joni Mitchell

No Doubt

P!NK

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

The Black Crowes

How to help fire victims

There are many ways to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. The American Red Cross, whom CBS has partnered with, is accepting donations to help communities in need.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation has also called for donations and World Central Kitchen has mobilized across Southern California to provide sandwiches and water throughout the region.

Those needing recovery assistance can apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at DisasterAssistance.gov.