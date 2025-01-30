How to watch the Los Angeles FireAid benefit concert that's supporting fire victims
The FireAid benefit concert, the one-night-only event that will bring together 27 musicians, will take place Thursday to help fund efforts to rebuild communities impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.
The wildfires in the L.A. area that started on Jan. 7 killed at least 29 people as they tore through tens of thousands of acres and burned down entire communities. The hardest hit areas included Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Earlier this week, city officials said that the clean-up and rebuilding process was underway.
Contributions made to FireAid "will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," organizers said.
Here's everything you need to know about the music event, including how to watch, what artists are performing and how to help the wildfire victims.
How to watch the FireAid benefit concert
- What: FireAid Benefit Concert
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
- Location: Performances will take place between two Los Angeles venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.
- Time: The show kicks off at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST at the Kia Forum. At Intuit Dome, the performances begin at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST.
- Online stream: The concert will be streamed across multiple platforms, including for free on CBS News 24/7, available on CBSNews.com, the CBS News app and Paramount+. Select AMC Theatres will also host screenings.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.
Who is performing at FireAid
Intuit Dome
- Billie Eilish
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Gracie Abrams
- Jelly Roll
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Baby
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Peso Pluma
- Rod Stewart
- Stevie Wonder
- Sting
- Tate McRae
Kia Forum
- Alanis Morissette
- Anderson .Paak
- John Mayer
- Dawes
- Graham Nash
- Green Day
- John Fogerty
- Joni Mitchell
- No Doubt
- P!NK
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Stephen Stills
- Stevie Nicks
- The Black Crowes
How to help fire victims
There are many ways to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. The American Red Cross, whom CBS has partnered with, is accepting donations to help communities in need.
The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation has also called for donations and World Central Kitchen has mobilized across Southern California to provide sandwiches and water throughout the region.
Those needing recovery assistance can apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at DisasterAssistance.gov.