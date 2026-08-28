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Watch out for the warning signs that may indicate wage garnishment is becoming a more immediate possibility. Ozgurdonmaz/Getty Images

Falling behind on a credit card or loan payment can be stressful under any circumstances, but the stakes can feel particularly high right now. Case in point? Credit card balances reached $1.26 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, and millions of borrowers continue to have debts in some stage of delinquency. And, for those who have fallen significantly behind, the concern may no longer be how to catch up, but what a creditor or debt collector could do next to try to recoup the money that's owed.

In some cases, that concern centers around your paycheck. After all, an unpaid debt that remains unresolved for long enough can eventually move from collection calls and letters to legal action, raising the possibility that some of your wages could be taken to satisfy what you owe. But that generally doesn't happen simply because an account has been sent to collections, and a debt collector threatening legal action doesn't necessarily mean money is about to start disappearing from your paycheck.

There are typically several developments that occur between an unpaid consumer debt and an actual wage garnishment, and recognizing them can give you a better sense of how far the collection process has progressed. If you're worried that your wages could be targeted, certain warning signs may indicate that the possibility of garnishment is becoming more immediate. So, what are they? Below, we'll outline four specific ones.

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How can you tell if a debt collector is about to garnish your paycheck?

There isn't necessarily one glaring red flag that tells you a wage garnishment is imminent. However, the following developments can indicate that the debt collector is getting closer to having the legal authority to pursue your wages:

You've been sued over the debt

A debt collection lawsuit being filed against you is one of the clearest signs that the risk of garnishment has increased. That's because most private creditors and debt collectors generally need to sue you and obtain a court judgment before they can garnish your wages.

So, if you receive a summons or complaint related to an unpaid credit card, personal loan or other collection account, don't assume it's simply another collection notice. It actually means the debt collector has moved beyond calls and letters and is pursuing the debt through the courts, which could lead to a garnishment if it's not resolved.

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A judgment has been entered against you

A court judgment entered against you is an even more significant warning sign. If the debt collector wins its lawsuit — or you don't respond and the court enters a default judgment — the debt collector may gain access to stronger collection tools, including wage garnishment, depending on state law.

That's why it's important to check the status of any collection lawsuit you've received. Missing a hearing or failing to respond by the required deadline could allow the case to move forward, even without your participation.

You're receiving court documents about garnishment

Once a creditor has a judgment, additional court filings or notices may indicate that it is trying to enforce it against your wages. That said, the exact process varies by state, so the documents you receive — and when you receive them — can differ depending on where you live.

In any case, though, you should pay particular attention to any paperwork referring to garnishment, wage withholding, execution of a judgment or exemptions. These documents may also contain deadlines for challenging the garnishment or claiming income that is protected under state or federal law.

Your employer receives a garnishment order

By the time your employer receives a wage garnishment order, the garnishment may be close to affecting your paycheck. Wage garnishment generally occurs when an employer is served with an order that requires it to withhold a legally permitted portion of an employee's earnings and send the money toward the debt.

It's important to understand, though, that federal law limits ordinary wage garnishments to the lesser of 25% of disposable earnings or the amount by which weekly disposable earnings exceed 30 times the federal minimum wage, although state laws may provide additional protections. However, different rules can apply to debts such as child support, taxes and certain government debts.

Can debt relief help you avoid wage garnishment?

If your debt hasn't reached the garnishment stage yet, addressing it sooner rather than later could give you more options. For example, you may be able to negotiate directly with the creditor or debt collector for a payment plan or a settlement that resolves the account for less than the full balance.

Working with a debt relief company may also be worth considering if you're dealing with a large amount of unsecured debt that you can't realistically repay in full. In many cases, a debt relief company can help you pursue debt settlement, a process in which the company attempts to negotiate reduced payoff amounts with your creditors or collectors. Settling an account before a judgment is entered could eliminate the need for the creditor to pursue that particular debt in court, provided the settlement is completed according to its terms.

The timing matters, though. If you've already been sued over an unpaid debt, enrolling in a debt relief program won't automatically stop the lawsuit or prevent a judgment or garnishment. You'll still need to respond to court documents and meet any applicable deadlines. And if a judgment has already been entered, you may want to speak with a consumer attorney or legal aid organization about your options and any exemptions that could protect part of your income.

The bottom line

For most ordinary consumer debts, wage garnishment is generally the end of a legal process rather than the first collection step. A lawsuit, a court judgment and garnishment-related filings are therefore important warning signs that your paycheck could be at risk. If you see those signs, acting quickly matters. Depending on where you are in the process, you may still have options to dispute the debt, negotiate a payment arrangement, pursue debt relief or claim applicable protections before money starts coming out of your paycheck.