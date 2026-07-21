Facing a debt collection lawsuit? Here's what to do in the next 30 days.

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What you do after being served with a debt collection lawsuit can have a significant impact on the outcome. Coompia77/Getty Images

Household debt remains at record highs right now, and for many borrowers, keeping up with monthly payments has become more difficult as elevated interest rates, stubborn inflation and years of high borrowing costs continue to strain budgets. While missing a payment or two due to tight finances can feel manageable at first, it can quickly shift into dangerous territory. As those missed payments pile up, the situation may transform from a delinquent debt into a legal matter that suddenly demands immediate attention.

That shift can be unsettling. Legal documents and court papers often raise more questions than answers, and it's easy to assume there's little that can be done once a debt lawsuit has been filed. In reality, though, being sued over unpaid credit card debt doesn't automatically mean a creditor will win or that every collection tool is suddenly available to them. But it does mean the clock has started ticking and every day that passes can have a big impact on the outcome.

The first month after you're served is especially important because it's when you'll need to decide how to respond. And, understanding which steps matter most — and when to take them — can put you in the best possible position to resolve the debt. So, what should you do in the first 30 days after being served with a debt collection lawsuit? That's what we'll examine below.

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What to do immediately after being served with a debt collection lawsuit

The days after being served with a debt collection lawsuit can be stressful, but taking a methodical approach can help you protect your legal rights and improve your chances of resolving the issue. Here's how to approach the first 30 days after being served:

Days 1-3: Read every document carefully

Your first instinct may be to set the paperwork aside while you figure out what to do. Resist that temptation. Start by reviewing every page you received instead. Identify who is suing you, the amount they're claiming you owe, the court handling the case, and, most importantly, your deadline for responding. That deadline varies by state but is often only a few weeks after you're served.

You should pay particular attention to whether the lawsuit was filed by your original creditor or by a debt buyer that purchased the account. That distinction could become important later if documentation of the debt becomes an issue.

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Days 3-7: Verify the debt and gather your records

Before deciding how to respond, make sure the debt is accurate. Collect any account statements, payment records, correspondence, settlement agreements or other documents related to the account and compare those records with the allegations in the lawsuit. From there, you should check for potential issues, including:

An incorrect balance

Payments that weren't properly credited

Identity theft or fraud

A lawsuit involving the wrong person

A debt that's beyond your state's statute of limitations

Reviewing the details can help you understand whether the amount being claimed is accurate and whether the debt collector has properly documented the debt, even if you believe you owe the money.

Week 2: File your response before the deadline

One of the biggest mistakes borrowers make is not filing a response to the lawsuit. If you fail to respond by the court's deadline, the debt collector may obtain a default judgment. Once that happens, they may gain additional legal tools to collect the debt, which could include wage garnishment, bank account levies or liens on property, depending on your state's laws.

Filing an answer doesn't automatically mean you'll win your case, but it does preserve your opportunity to present defenses, challenge the claims or negotiate from a stronger position. If you're unsure how to prepare your response, consider consulting a consumer debt attorney or your local legal aid organization. Even a brief consultation can help you understand your options.

Week 3: Explore settlement and debt relief options

Once you've responded to the lawsuit, you may have opportunities to negotiate directly with the debt collector to resolve the debt before you land in court. Depending on your financial circumstances, you may be able to arrange a lump-sum settlement, establish a payment plan or reach another agreement that resolves the case.

If your debt extends beyond a single account, it may also be worth evaluating whether a broader debt relief strategy makes more sense. For borrowers with significant unsecured debt, a reputable debt relief company may be able to negotiate with multiple creditors simultaneously, potentially reducing the total amount owed while creating a structured repayment plan.

Just remember that debt relief isn't the right solution for everyone. Before enrolling, understand the fees involved, how the program works and determine what impact it could have on your credit.

Week 4: Prepare for what's next

Don't assume the lawsuit will simply disappear, even if you're working toward a settlement. Keep copies of every document you file with the court, save all communications with the debt collector and continue monitoring any upcoming court dates or deadlines. If you settle, make sure you receive the agreement in writing before making payments.

This is also a good time to evaluate the financial issues that contributed to the lawsuit in the first place. Creating a realistic budget, prioritizing high-rate debt and building an emergency fund, even gradually, can help reduce the likelihood of facing another collection action in the future.

The bottom line

The first 30 days after you're served with a debt collection lawsuit are often the most important because that's when critical deadlines arrive and key decisions are made. By carefully reviewing the lawsuit, verifying the debt, responding on time and exploring your legal and financial options, you can put yourself in a much stronger position than if you simply ignore the paperwork. Whether you ultimately defend the lawsuit, negotiate a settlement or pursue debt relief, acting promptly gives you the greatest chance of reaching an outcome that protects both your finances and your future.