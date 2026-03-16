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Garnishment can strain your finances, but make sure you understand your options before hiring an attorney to deal with it. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wage garnishment is one of the most serious consequences borrowers can face when their debts go unpaid. Once a creditor or debt collector writes off a debt after months of nonpayment and then secures a court judgment, they may be able to legally take a portion of your paycheck before you ever see it. This, in turn, can leave you scrambling to cover basic expenses, especially if your finances were already stretched thin to begin with.

While the idea of wage garnishment can seem extreme, in today's economic landscape, it's a real issue. After all, credit card balances and delinquency rates have risen in recent years, and borrowers are now carrying over $1.28 trillion in collective credit card debt — a record high. And with credit card rates still elevated at over 21% on average, and as many Americans juggle multiple high-rate card balances, more accounts are slipping into collections and, eventually, into courtrooms. When that happens, wage garnishment can quickly follow.

For borrowers dealing with this situation, one question often comes up immediately: Do you need a lawyer to fight wage garnishment by a debt collector? The answer can depend on several factors.

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Do you need a lawyer to fight wage garnishment by a debt collector?

The short answer is that you don't always need a lawyer to fight wage garnishment. However, legal help can be valuable in certain situations. Here's when you may want to consider hiring an attorney to help with wage garnishment:

If you want to challenge the garnishment itself

If you believe the garnishment is incorrect — for example, the debt isn't yours, the amount is wrong or the creditor didn't follow proper procedures — you may be able to file a legal objection with the court. Some states prohibit wage garnishment completely, and many also allow borrowers to submit exemption claims or challenge a garnishment through court paperwork. While this can sometimes be done without a lawyer, the process can involve strict deadlines and legal documentation, so professional help may improve your chances of success.

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If your income qualifies for exemptions

Federal law limits the percentage of your wages that can be garnished, generally capping it at 25% of your disposable income or the amount exceeding 30 times the federal minimum wage — whichever is less. Certain types of income may also be protected, including:

Social Security benefits

Veterans benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Some disability payments

If your wages fall under protected categories or hardship exemptions, you may be able to request a reduction or elimination of the garnishment. Some borrowers handle this process themselves, but having legal guidance can help ensure the exemption is filed properly.

If the wage garnishment is causing severe financial hardship

Courts in some jurisdictions or states will allow borrowers to request a hardship hearing if the wage garnishment they're facing prevents them from paying essential expenses like rent, food or medical bills. A lawyer can help prepare documentation and present a stronger case for reducing the garnishment amount. If your situation is straightforward, though, you may be able to file the request on your own.

If the legal process becomes complicated

When a case involves large debts, multiple creditors or complicated legal issues, hiring a consumer protection attorney may be the safest approach. A legal professional can evaluate whether the creditor followed the law, help negotiate with debt collectors or potentially uncover violations of federal debt collection rules.

How debt relief can help you stop wage garnishment now

While hiring an attorney can be helpful in certain situations, it's important to remember that legal representation isn't the only path to stopping wage garnishment. In many cases, there are debt relief strategies that can address the underlying debt and halt the garnishment process altogether. Here are a few to consider:

The bottom line

You don't always need a lawyer to fight wage garnishment by a debt collector, particularly if you're filing a simple exemption claim or hardship request. However, legal help can be useful when the case is complex, the debt is large or you need guidance navigating court procedures.

Remember, though, that wage garnishment usually stems from unresolved debt, and resolving it will typically stop the garnishment entirely. Debt settlement, a debt management plan and even bankruptcy may offer viable paths to regain control of your finances, so evaluating these options carefully can help you determine the most practical way to move forward.