Credit card rates have been surging over the past several years and with the average credit card interest rate now exceeding 23%, managing this type of debt has become increasingly challenging. All it takes is a small revolving balance for today's high card rates to drive up the cost of what you owe. But most people aren't carrying a small revolving balance on their credit cards; the average cardholder has close to $8,000 in credit card debt currently.

That high average balance, especially when coupled with today's elevated interest rates and the compounding nature of credit card debt, can make it tough to pay what you owe. As interest charges accumulate, the amount you owe balloons and the minimum payments will barely make a dent. That's why so many credit card users are searching for practical solutions that can ease the financial stress caused by their high-rate card debt.

That's where debt consolidation programs come in. These programs can offer a lifeline for those looking to simplify their payments, reduce their interest rates and accelerate the debt repayment process. By consolidating multiple high-interest debts into a single monthly payment, these programs provide a strategic way to get rid of your card debt — but you'll have to qualify to take advantage of what they offer.

How to qualify for a debt consolidation program this November

Debt consolidation programs can help you combine multiple credit card balances into one manageable monthly payment. Unlike traditional debt consolidation loans, though, which require taking out a new loan directly from a bank or lender, you work with a debt relief company's third-party lenders to secure a consolidation loan instead. The funds from this loan are used to pay off your outstanding debts.

The primary difference between a debt consolidation program and a traditional debt consolidation loan is that debt consolidation programs tend to have more lenient credit score requirements, making them accessible to those with financial challenges. They also provide guidance on budgeting and financial management, which can be beneficial if you're seeking additional assistance in managing debt.

To qualify for a debt consolidation program, you generally have to meet certain criteria. Here are some of the main qualifications debt relief companies look for:

Stable income and employment : Debt relief agencies need reassurance that you can afford the monthly payments on a consolidation loan, so you typically need to provide proof of consistent income via your pay stubs, tax returns or bank statements.

: Debt relief agencies need reassurance that you can afford the monthly payments on a consolidation loan, so you typically need to provide proof of consistent income via your pay stubs, tax returns or bank statements. A sufficient credit score : While debt relief programs may have more lenient requirements than banks, you'll generally need a fair credit score

: While debt relief programs may have more lenient requirements than banks, you'll generally need A low debt-to-income ratio (DTI) : Your DTI ratio

: Demonstrated financial responsibility : Lenders will review your financial history, including any recent late payments or defaults. A consistent payment history indicates financial responsibility and increases your eligibility.

: Lenders will review your financial history, including any recent late payments or defaults. A consistent payment history indicates financial responsibility and increases your eligibility. Willingness to work with a debt relief agency: Debt consolidation programs require working closely with a debt relief agency, which can come with extra fees or costs

What to do if you don't qualify for debt consolidation

If you find you don't qualify for a debt consolidation program, there are still several debt relief options to explore, including:

Debt management : Debt management plans

: Debt forgiveness : With debt forgiveness

: With Personal loan with a co-signer : If you have a lower credit score but can find a co-signer with good credit, you may be eligible for a personal loan with favorable terms. This can serve as an alternative to a debt consolidation loan

: If you have a lower credit score but can find a co-signer with good credit, you may be eligible for a personal loan with favorable terms. This can serve as Balance transfer: Many credit cards offer promotional balance transfer rates

The bottom line

Qualifying for a debt consolidation program generally requires demonstrating financial stability, meeting credit and income criteria and your willingness to work with a debt relief agency. For those who qualify, debt consolidation can offer a practical solution to simplify debt payments and potentially lower your interest rates. However, if you don't qualify, other avenues are also available. By understanding your options and taking proactive steps to pay off what you owe, you'll be well on your way to managing your debt effectively.