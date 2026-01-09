There are multiple options to consider for those looking to earn extra money from home in 2026. Maskot

The start of a new year is often used as a point of reflection on what worked the year before – and what didn't. And it's a great time to begin improving your financial health. This can mean cutting unnecessary expenses, shoring up insurance protections and, perhaps most importantly, reviewing ways to make extra money. Fortunately, in the remote era of recent years, there are multiple ways in which you can accomplish this goal without having to leave the comfort of your home.

While these strategies may not make you rich and they're unlikely to boost your bank account overnight, with a little effort and consistency, they can help pay an extra bill, or two, or three. And, for many, that's all that's needed right now. After all, there are signs that the economy is improving (unemployment and inflation are declining), but after the economic struggles of recent years, and with household debt still high, an additional financing source won't hurt, either.

So, how can you actually make extra money from home? Below, we'll break down three ways to know that will supplement your income both this January and, ideally, throughout the new year.

How to make extra money from home this January (and in 2026)

Here are three ways in which you can start earning additional income now, all done without having to walk out your front door:

Take paid surveys

If you've ever participated in an online survey or one conducted over the phone, then you already know what to expect here. But did you know that you can actually get paid to complete these questionnaires? There are multiple companies willing to reimburse you for your time, expertise and feedback. Some will pay via the form of gift cards, while others will pay you with funds deposited into your bank account.

You'll just need to set up an account, answer a few questions (in order to get set up with the most applicable surveys) and get started. The amount of money you can make here will vary depending on the company, but typically, the more you complete, the more you'll make.

Sell crafts online

If you enjoy craftmaking or consider yourself creative, consider trying your hand at selling crafts online. With websites like Etsy setting you up with clients and a platform on which you can sell your product, the framework is already in place. You'll just need to do some research to discover which products sell well (and which ones don't). This may take more time than paid surveys to get coordinated, but once you have the tools in place and the materials you need, this could be a potentially lucrative way to make extra money — and it could be more enjoyable than some other work-from-home options, too.

Teach an online course

Whether it be via an online platform like Teachable or through the guidance of your local community college or university, you may be able to find a way to teach an online course from your home office or living room. Online courses are ubiquitous now in the remote era and, for the right candidate, can be the ideal way to supplement your income without having to sacrifice your full-time work schedule.

You also won't have to work on nights, weekends or during the holidays to maintain a consistent income flow as you would with the other options on this list. And, if you have a specific educational background (such as a master's degree in a specific subject), you may be able to leverage it to secure a higher pay rate – all, of course, done from your home.

The bottom line

There are multiple ways to make extra money right now, in 2026, and many can be completed without ever having to leave your home. The key here is to find your niche and stick with it. It can take time, consistent effort and perhaps a bit of promotion of your services, but if the end result is extra money and more flexibility in your financial life, it will be well worth it.

