With the midterm elections in the recent past and less than 12 months to presidential primary voting, many Americans have already taken part (or will shortly) in online and telephone surveys.

These polls and surveys can cover a wide range of issues and feelings. Accordingly, they can be completed within minutes or, sometimes, take significantly longer. Frequently, however, they're done for free as the person on the other end of the phone line or computer screen is uncompensated for their time.

Fortunately, there are ways for those who enjoy taking surveys - or those people who just want to make a few extra bucks - to do so by getting paid to take surveys. Yes, you can actually get paid to take surveys and you can start right away.

How to get paid to take surveys

Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie matches their surveys to your particular preferences.

"To match you with studies that are relevant to your background and interests, Survey Junkie offers a number of profile questionnaires that you can fill out," the company explains on its website. "People who have more complete profiles will be more accurately matched to survey opportunities.

"Participation in each of these surveys is completely optional, and — like everything you do on the platform — you will be rewarded for your participation."

With Survey Junkie, you earn points for each completed survey. You can then redeem those points for "cash via PayPal or e-Giftcards," they say.

Survey Junkie says you can make $40 a month if you finish three surveys each day.

"Your individual earning potential depends on the time you choose to commit, the ways you participate and your earnings goal. Members who take surveys and opt in to share their online activity unlock the most value from their membership," Survey Junkie says.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks works similarly to Survey Junkie.

"We reward our members with free gift cards and cash for the everyday things they already do online," they explain on their website. "Shop in-store or online, watch entertaining videos, play games, search the web, answer surveys, and find great deals to earn points. Redeem your points for gift cards to your favorite retailers like Amazon or Walmart, to name a few, or get cash back from PayPal."

As of early January 2023, Swagbucks says its members have earned more than $825,000 in rewards. But how much could you make?

"Per month, you can reasonably earn an extra $50 to $250," they say. "When it it comes to paid surveys, you get what you put out of it. It helps to set small daily goals. If you wanted to make an (e)xtra $100 a month, that's $3.33 a day you would need to earn. That's very doable on a paid survey site."

Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys is another company that will compensate you for completing surveys. Their process is also straightforward and easy to begin.

"Tell us about yourself and answer a few basic questions so we can match you with surveys," they explain. "Earn points for sharing your opinion and help shape tomorrow's products and services." From there, participants can redeem their points for cash or "over 100 gift card options."

As of early January 2023, Branded Surveys says it paid more than $33,000,000 to "our community."

And how much could you make from them?

"Roughly, you can make anywhere from $0.50 to $5 per survey depending on the length of the survey," Branded Surveys explains. "Simply put, the more time you spend taking surveys, the more money you can make."

The bottom line

If you don't mind taking surveys on the phone or online now, then taking surveys on one of the above websites may make sense. You can work at your own pace, taking as many or as few as you like - all while making some extra money.

Consider trying out one of the above companies today - or sign up with all three and start getting paid to take surveys!