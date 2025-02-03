We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold had a spectacular run in 2024, and so far, 2025 has proven to be no different. The price of gold has been climbing since the start of the year, and over the last few days, the price of gold soared past $2,800 per ounce, marking a new all-time high. While there are lots of drivers helping to push gold's price upward, investors have been flocking to the precious metal as inflation ticks back up and economic uncertainty continues to dominate headlines.

While there are plenty of ways to invest in gold — from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gold mining stocks and fractional gold — gold coins, in particular, have remained an attractive option for both seasoned and new investors. Not only do gold coins offer flexibility, liquidity and, in many cases, collectible value that can increase over time, but they are recognized worldwide, making them a convenient choice for those looking to store tangible wealth.

But if you're looking to gain the many benefits of buying gold coins in 2025, you need to know the best options for purchasing them. After all, there are multiple avenues for buying gold coins, and choosing the right method can make a big difference in terms of cost, security and authenticity.

How to buy gold coins in 2025

There are numerous options worth considering if you're planning to invest in gold coins right now, including:

A reputable online dealer

Online gold dealers have become the go-to option for many gold coin investors, thanks, in large part, to the advanced security measures and streamlined logistics that these dealers offer. For example, many online gold platforms now offer blockchain verification of authenticity, real-time price tracking and automated purchase programs for dollar-cost averaging. Some also offer integrated AI-powered tools that can help you identify optimal entry points and compare premiums across dealers. The competitive online marketplace has helped to drive down gold coin premiums, making this a safe, simple and typically affordable option to consider right now.

A local coin shop or dealer

Local coin shops are another trusted avenue for purchasing gold coins. These brick-and-mortar stores allow you to physically inspect coins before purchasing, which can be reassuring for those concerned about authenticity. Being able to take immediate possession of your gold coins also increases the appeal of buying from a local dealer. Plus, many local dealers have adopted hybrid models that combine physical locations with digital services like online price matching and virtual consultations.

However, there are high overhead costs that come with maintaining a physical shop, and that can result in local dealers charging higher premiums compared to the online dealer alternatives. So, if you're going to take this route, be sure to shop around first.

A bank or government mint

Government mints have modernized their direct-to-consumer channels in recent years, making this route a good one for those interested in buying gold coins. For example, the U.S. Mint's digital queue system has largely eliminated website crashes during popular releases, while the Royal Canadian Mint's subscription service ensures collectors don't miss limited editions. That said, production constraints and high demand from investors can result in popular items selling out quickly. The premiums charged by banks and mints also tend to be higher than other sources, but for many investors, the guarantee of authenticity and potential numismatic appreciation can be worth the slightly higher costs.

An online auction

While online auction marketplaces seem like an affordable way to purchase gold coins, they can come with significant risks for investors due to issues like counterfeit coins. Technological advances have transformed the auction landscape over the last few years, though, with blockchain-based verification systems reducing fraud risks and virtual reality previews allowing detailed coin inspection before bidding. Many major auction houses also now offer specialized mobile apps for gold coin buyers, complete with price history and rarity metrics. Scams can still be an issue, though, so it's important to exercise caution when using these platforms.

The bottom line

Given today's uncertain economic landscape, gold coins can be a smart addition to many investment portfolios right now, offering a combination of stability, liquidity and potential price appreciation. But as gold prices continue to climb, it's important to know how to buy gold coins safely and strategically. Whether you choose an online dealer, a local coin shop or a government mint, though, be sure to prioritize factors like authenticity guarantees, fair pricing and secure transactions. That way, you can confidently add gold coins to your portfolio and benefit from the wealth-preserving power of this asset.