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If you're settling your debt, the payment terms deserve just as much attention as the settlement amount. Joseantona/Getty Images

Credit card debt has been a costly problem for borrowers nationwide over the last few years, and in today's economic landscape, the issue is compounding rapidly. Not only have credit card rates hit an average of over 22%, but card balances also climbed by $21 billion during the second quarter of this year, hitting a total of $1.26 trillion. And, with credit card rates sitting as high as they are currently, borrowers who are carrying large balances run the risk of racking up significant interest charges while trying to pay down what they owe.

Luckily, there are also relief options that can help get that debt under control. For example, offering a lower lump-sum settlement on an unaffordable credit card balance can offer a potential way out if you're facing a serious financial hardship, like a job loss. Getting a creditor or debt collector to accept a reduced payoff is only part of what makes a settlement workable, though. You also need to be able to come up with the amount you've agreed to pay, which could mean finding thousands of dollars on a tight budget.

That's why if you're settling your debt, the payment terms deserve just as much attention as the settlement amount. So, before accepting a settlement offer, make sure you understand what payment terms the creditor expects.

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How quickly do you have to pay after settling a debt?

How quickly you'll need to pay after settling a debt comes down to the payment terms included in the settlement agreement. There is no standard waiting period that applies to every settlement, so the money could be due the same day or within days of reaching an agreement — or it could be paid over a longer period in some situations.

In most cases, though, settlements are structured as lump-sum agreements. A creditor might agree to accept a substantially reduced amount, for example, but require you to make the full payment by a specific date. The payment deadline in this scenario tends to be relatively soon after the agreement is reached, as the creditor's willingness to accept the reduced amount is often contingent on receiving the money quickly.

But, as noted, a lump-sum settlement payment isn't always the only possibility. Some creditors and debt collectors will allow the agreed-upon amount to be paid in installments, like monthly payments over a certain period. Whether that's an option, though — and how long you'll have to complete those payments — depends on what the creditor is willing to accept during the negotiation.

That's why the payment timeline itself is generally part of a settlement negotiation. If you can afford the reduced amount offered during negotiations but can't produce it by the proposed deadline, you can negotiate with the creditor for more time or request an installment arrangement instead. The creditor doesn't have to agree, but it's better to negotiate a workable deadline before finalizing the settlement than to accept terms you may not be able to meet.

Whatever payment schedule you agree to should also be included in the written settlement agreement. Before sending any money, make sure the document specifies the total settlement amount, when each payment is due and that satisfying those terms will resolve the remaining balance as agreed. Meeting those deadlines matters. If you pay late or miss an installment, you could jeopardize the settlement and the reduction you negotiated.

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How can a debt relief program help with settlement payments?

If coming up with settlement funds on your own is difficult, a debt settlement program through a debt relief company may provide a more feasible route. With a debt settlement program, you typically make regular monthly deposits into a dedicated account while the debt relief company works to negotiate settlements with your creditors.

This approach can make the funding process more manageable because you're building up settlement funds over time rather than trying to produce a large lump sum right away. Once enough money has accumulated and a settlement is reached, funds from the account are used to pay the creditor under the negotiated terms.

There are important tradeoffs, though. Debt settlement programs can take months or years to complete, and your creditors aren't obligated to negotiate. If the strategy involves stopping payments to creditors while you accumulate settlement funds, late fees and interest can continue to add up, collection efforts can continue and your credit can be damaged.

And remember that settling debt can have tax consequences. In general, canceled debt may be considered taxable income, though exceptions and exclusions apply. You'll also owe fees to the debt relief company for the work they do, which can reduce the total savings from the settlement.

The bottom line

The amount you negotiate matters when settling a debt, but so does the deadline attached to it. There's no standard window in which settlement payments must be made, so your agreement could call for a quick lump-sum payment or installments over a longer period. Before accepting an offer, make sure the payment schedule fits your budget and get the complete terms in writing. If funding a settlement on your own isn't realistic, it may also be worth exploring whether a reputable debt settlement program offers a more manageable path to resolving what you owe.