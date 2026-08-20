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The pressure from debt collectors can be tough to deal with, especially if they're demanding a hefty payment. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans are carrying substantial amounts of high-cost debt, and as those balances accrue, more borrowers are struggling to keep the payments current on their account. Case in point? Credit card balances climbed by $21 billion in the second quarter of 2026, rising to $1.26 trillion, while new credit card delinquencies remain elevated. And with the average rate on credit card accounts that were charged interest recently topping 22%, falling behind on this type of revolving debt can become expensive quickly.

Once a past-due credit card account makes its way to collections, though, the repayment expectations can change significantly. The monthly minimum payments tied to the account may no longer be an option, and a debt collector could instead contact you seeking a much larger payment — potentially asking for the entire outstanding balance at once. If you couldn't keep up with the original payments, though, finding thousands of dollars to satisfy that request may be completely unrealistic.

That type of demand can also make it seem like paying the full balance is the only way to deal with the account. Collection debts aren't always resolved on the terms initially presented, though. So, before agreeing to a payment you can't afford — or ignoring the issue altogether — it's important to understand what a debt collector can request and what options you have for addressing the debt.

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Can a debt collector demand payment in full? What borrowers should know

In general, a debt collector can ask you to pay the full amount you legitimately owe. After all, the purpose of collection activity is to recover an unpaid debt, and a debt collector isn't necessarily required to start the process by offering you a payment plan or a discounted payoff.

That doesn't mean you should immediately agree to a lump-sum payment simply because the debt collector requests one, however. After confirming a debt is yours, you can pay it in full or propose a repayment plan. Or, you can attempt to negotiate a settlement with the debt collector instead.

So, if you're contacted and asked for the full balance, you may have other options, and in turn, you may want to take these steps before paying:

Verify the debt and balance: Debt collectors generally must provide validation information identifying the creditor and the amount owed, along with information about your rights to dispute the debt. If something looks wrong, don't assume the debt collector's requested amount is accurate.

Determine what you can actually afford: Paying a collection account shouldn't leave you unable to cover housing, food, utilities or other essential expenses. Review your budget before proposing any type of payment.

Ask about alternatives: If you can't afford the full balance, ask whether the debt collector will accept installments or a lower lump-sum settlement. There's no guarantee the debt collector will agree, but the initial request for payment in full doesn't prevent you from negotiating.

Get an agreement in writing: Before sending money under a negotiated arrangement, make sure you understand how much you're paying, when payments are due and whether the agreed amount will satisfy the debt.

It's also important to remember that debt collectors have limits on how they can pursue payment. Under federal debt collection rules, debt collectors generally can't harass you, make false or misleading representations or use unfair practices to collect a debt. They also generally can't contact you at times or places they know are inconvenient, with calls before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. typically considered off-limits.

And be particularly cautious with older debts. Under federal rules, debt collectors can't sue or threaten to sue you to collect a time-barred debt, although the statute of limitations and other rules surrounding old debt can vary by state.

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What if you can't afford the debt collector's payment demand?

If the full collection balance is far beyond what you can realistically pay, it may be worth exploring ways to resolve the debt without handing over the entire amount at once. One option is to negotiate directly with the debt collector. Depending on the debt collector's policies and the circumstances surrounding the account, you may be able to arrange monthly payments that fit your budget. Or, if you have access to a lump sum, they may agree to settle the debt for less than the total amount owed.

For borrowers with multiple large unsecured debts, formal debt relief strategies, like debt consolidation, debt management or debt settlement may also be worth considering. For example, working with a debt relief company on debt forgiveness can lead to settling enrolled debts for 30% to 50% less than what's owed on average. This route can be useful when your balances have become difficult to manage and you can't find another way out.

Debt relief isn't an instant or cost-free solution, though. Debt relief companies charge fees for their services, and while creditors will often settle, they aren't obligated to do so. The process can also impact your credit, and forgiven debt can also have tax consequences in some circumstances. Still, it's often a solution worth considering for borrowers who are facing serious financial difficulties.

The bottom line

A debt collector can demand that you pay a valid debt in full, but that demand doesn't necessarily dictate how the account has to be resolved. Depending on the situation, you may still be able to negotiate a payment plan or settle for less than you owe. Before agreeing to anything, though, take time to verify the balance, determine what you can realistically afford and get negotiated terms in writing. If you're dealing with several collection accounts or debts that have become unmanageable, comparing professional debt relief with your other repayment options could also help you determine the most practical path forward.