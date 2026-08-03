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Creditors may regularly prevail in the debt collection lawsuits they file, but they aren't always the winner in court. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Over the past few years, many borrowers have become accustomed to carrying larger credit card and loan balances than they once did. That's because a mix of higher borrowing costs, persistent inflation and rising everyday expenses have made it harder for millions of borrowers to keep up with credit card bills and personal loan payments, leaving more people vulnerable to falling behind. For creditors, that growing strain has increasingly led to pursuing repayment through the courts instead of more traditional means.

But if you're one of the many who've fallen behind and eventually find yourself on the receiving end of a debt collection lawsuit, it can feel like the point of no return. After all, it's easy to assume that the lawsuit paperwork is simply a formality and that the creditor has already secured the upper hand by taking you to court. That causes many borrowers to disengage from the legal process before they understand what the lawsuit requires — or what options may still be available to them.

While creditors do often prevail in debt collection cases, they aren't always the winner in court. Understanding how these lawsuits typically unfold, and how likely it is that the debt collector will win, can help you make the right decisions if you're facing a debt lawsuit. So, how often do creditors actually win debt collection lawsuits?

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How often do creditors actually win debt collection lawsuits?

The short answer is that there is no firm data that outlines exactly how often creditors win debt collection lawsuits. While these cases make up a significant share of civil court dockets across the country, there isn't a comprehensive national database tracking how they end. And, court systems collect and report case data differently, making it difficult to determine a precise nationwide creditor success rate.

What is clear, however, is that creditors frequently obtain default judgments because many borrowers never participate in the legal process. According to research from The Pew Charitable Trusts, more than 70% of debt collection lawsuits result in default judgments, meaning the person being sued failed to respond to the complaint or appear in court. In those cases, the court generally enters a judgment in the creditor's favor without deciding the dispute on its merits, as there is only one party actively choosing to participate in the legal process.

That's an important distinction to make, because a default judgment isn't the same as a creditor proving its case after both sides present evidence. Rather, it's a procedural outcome that occurs because the borrower didn't take the necessary legal steps to contest the lawsuit. Pew research also shows that plaintiffs are almost always represented by attorneys in these cases, while defendants rarely have legal representation, creating a significant imbalance from the outset.

When a borrower does respond, however, the creditor generally must prove several key elements before the court will issue a judgment, including:

That the debt is valid

That the amount being sought is accurate

That it has the legal right to collect the debt

That the lawsuit was filed within the applicable statute of limitations

Those requirements can be especially important when debts have been sold to third-party debt buyers. In those cases, missing documentation, incomplete account records or questions about ownership can complicate the creditor's case. Borrowers may also have valid defenses, such as mistaken identity, prior payment, bankruptcy discharge or an expired statute of limitations.

While responding to a debt lawsuit doesn't guarantee you'll win in court, it does require the creditor to prove its claims and preserves your opportunity to raise any available defenses or negotiate a settlement before a judgment is entered.

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Is debt relief still an option if you're facing a debt lawsuit?

Being served with a debt lawsuit can make it feel like your options have disappeared, but that's not always the case. Depending on your financial situation and how far the legal process has progressed, certain types of debt relief may still help you resolve the debt before a final judgment is entered.

One possibility is negotiating a settlement directly with the creditor or collection agency. Many creditors are willing to accept less than the full balance in exchange for a lump-sum payment or, less commonly, a structured repayment plan, particularly if litigation costs are still ahead. If an agreement is reached, it's important to get the settlement in writing before making any payments.

For borrowers with multiple unsecured debts, working with a reputable debt relief company on a settlement plan may also be worth considering. These companies are paid to negotiate with creditors on your behalf in an effort to reduce the amount you ultimately repay. While debt settlement isn't appropriate for everyone and can affect your credit and tax burden, it may provide a structured path forward for borrowers who can no longer realistically keep up with their obligations.

And, there are potentially other debt relief solutions to consider, too, like debt management programs, credit counseling and even debt consolidation or balance transfers. These options tend to work more effectively if used prior to a debt lawsuit, but they may still be an option for some borrowers.

The timing matters, however. Once a judgment has been entered, creditors often gain access to additional collection tools that weren't previously available. Depending on state law, that could include wage garnishment, bank account levies or liens against certain property. So, exploring your options before a lawsuit reaches that stage generally gives you more flexibility and negotiating power.

The bottom line

Creditors often win debt collection lawsuits, but much of that success comes from borrowers failing to respond rather than from contested courtroom victories. When borrowers participate in the legal process, creditors still have to prove their claims, and borrowers may have defenses or opportunities to negotiate a resolution. If you're served with a debt collection lawsuit, taking action quickly — whether by filing a response, seeking legal assistance or exploring debt relief options — can improve your chances of reaching a better outcome than simply assuming the case is already lost.