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The average homeowner is sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of home equity now. Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images

In today's economic climate, where inflation is surging and interest rates are elevated and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future, millions of Americans are focused on two questions: How to save money and how to access additional funds. While multiple, high-rate savings accounts can help grow your money right now, gaining access to a large amount to borrow can be difficult, especially if you need a large, six-figure amount. If you're an existing homeowner, however, it doesn't have to be.

Home equity levels in the United States reached a record high in 2025, and the average homeowner has hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equity to borrow from now. While lenders will require owners to keep a 20% equity buffer in the property, withdrawing $100,000 with a home equity loan can still be accomplished with ease. And, unlike with a credit card or with a personal loan, borrowers won't need to pay a double-digit interest rate to secure that money.

Still, home equity borrowing isn't risk-free. Your home will function as collateral, so it's critical that you understand what your payments will look like before applying. Fortunately, with a home equity loan, this will be simple to calculate thanks to the account's fixed interest rate. So, how much will a $100,00 home equity loan cost monthly right now? Below, we'll crunch the numbers that homeowners need to know.

Start by seeing how much home equity you'd be eligible to borrow here.

How much will a $100,000 home equity loan cost monthly right now?

The average home equity loan interest rate is 6.98% as of June 25, 2026, according to Money.com. That makes it not only the cheapest way to borrow equity, but one of the most affordable ways to borrow money overall right now. Here's what monthly payments on a home equity loan of this size would look like, then, calculated using that interest rate and two different repayment periods:

$100,000 10-year home equity loan at 6.98%: $1,160.05 per month

$1,160.05 per month $100,000 15-year home equity loan at 6.98%: $897.71 per month

To better appreciate the affordability this product represents now, it helps to know how much it cost at the start of 2026, when rates here were considerably higher:

10-year home equity loan at 8.18%: $1,222.81 per month

$1,222.81 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.13%: $963.17 per month

Costs are down considerably for those looking to borrow $100,000 worth of home equity now. And while this product does have that fixed interest rate, borrowers can always refinance in the future should rates decline again. In the interim, they'll be able to budget with precision, knowing that their monthly costs won't change. And they can use the funds to pay for major expenses or to pay off higher-rate debt almost immediately, as the equity will be provided via a lump sum.

Get started with a home equity loan online now.

The bottom line

A $100,000 home equity loan will come with monthly costs ranging from around $898 to $1,160 right now, making it much cheaper than it was just earlier this year and much more affordable than it would be to borrow that much money with a credit card or personal loan. That said, it's critical to remember that your home functions as collateral here, and you could risk losing it to the lender if you're unable to pay all that's been borrowed.

So, only withdraw an amount that you can easily afford to repay, even if today's lower rates make borrowing more than that easy to do. By keeping your monthly costs manageable, you can better position yourself for borrowing success, both in today's uneven economic climate and in the months and years still ahead.