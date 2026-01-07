We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While there are some encouraging economic signs in recent months, such as a falling inflation rate and consistent interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, there have also been some concerning developments. The unemployment rate is now at its highest level in years and household debt is rising. Credit card interest rates, over 20% on average currently, are also compounding the issues, not alleviating them.

Amid this landscape, homeowners may find themselves in need of extra financing, potentially even in the sum of $100,000. Fortunately, many have more than that to borrow from their home equity. With the average home equity level hitting a record high in 2025, there are hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equity to borrow from right now. And thanks to those Fed rate cuts, among other factors, low home equity loan interest rates have made these products one of the most affordable ways to borrow money right now.

Still, with your home on the line in these borrowing exchanges, it's critical that you know the exact repayment costs before getting started. And that's especially true for larger, six-figure loans. So, how much will a $100,000 home equity loan cost monthly in 2026, exactly? That's what we'll break down below.

How much will a $100,000 home equity loan cost monthly in 2026?

Home equity loans have fixed interest rates that won't change unless refinanced. This makes long-term budgeting with this product simple for borrowers. Here's how much a $100,000 home equity loan will cost monthly in 2026 (and until repaid in full), calculated against today's average rates and two traditional repayment periods:

10-year home equity loan at 8.18%: $1,222.81 per month

$1,222.81 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.13%: $963.17 per month

To better understand the affordability that home equity loans now represent, it helps to know how much the same size loan cost at the start of 2025, before any Fed rate cuts were issued for the year:

10-year home equity loan at 8.57%: $1,243.60 per month

$1,243.60 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.52%: $985.91 per month

So monthly payments here are now around $21 cheaper for 10-year home equity loans and around $23 cheaper for 15-year alternatives. That equates to $252, approximately, annually for the shorter terms and about $276 for the longer ones. Over the full repayment periods, that's equivalent to $2,520 saved and $4,140, respectively. In other words, there's a strong case to be made for borrowing this much money with a home equity loan versus the alternatives right now, at the start of 2026.

The bottom line

A $100,000 home equity loan comes with monthly payments between $986 and $1,244, approximately, right now. Those new, more affordable payments follow a series of Federal Reserve rate cuts in the final months of 2025 and make a home equity loan not only one of the cheapest ways to borrow this much home equity, but one of the cheapest ways to borrow money overall. Just be sure to calculate your costs with precision, as failure to repay a loan of this size could easily result in foreclosure on the property being leveraged.