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Retirement income isn't automatically beyond a creditor's reach, but it's also far from being fully exposed. Jamie Grill/Getty Images

While many people enter into retirement and expect their expenses to stabilize, the reality is that today's higher healthcare costs, rising insurance premiums and growing costs of everyday essentials have made that harder to achieve. Older Americans are also entering retirement with more debt compared to previous generations, meaning that their credit card balances, personal loan payments and even lingering medical debts are following them long after they've transitioned from earning a paycheck to a fixed-income budget.

That growing financial pressure is, in turn, causing major issues for millions of older borrowers, particularly for those who are relying heavily on Social Security, pension checks or retirement account withdrawals to cover their everyday expenses. After all, when you're carrying high-rate debt on a fixed retirement income, there typically isn't much margin for error in the budget, and if you fall behind on what you owe, those late payments can result in everything from simple collection calls to wage garnishments, the latter of which allows creditors to directly access your funds to recoup what you owe.

However, your retirement income isn't treated the same as a paycheck under the law. Some sources of income have strong federal protections attached to them, while others may be more vulnerable. And while certain creditors face strict limitations, others may have more collection power. So, how much of your retirement income can a creditor actually take via a garnishment? That's what we'll examine below.

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How much of your retirement income can creditors take?

The answer to this question depends, in large part, on the type of retirement income you receive and the type of creditor pursuing the debt. Some retirement income is heavily protected under federal law, while other sources may be partially exposed once money is deposited into a bank account. Here's how that works:

Social Security benefits

When it comes to your Social Security benefits, those funds carry some of the strongest protections available to retirees. Under federal law, most private creditors — including credit card companies, medical providers and personal loan servicers — cannot garnish your Social Security income, meaning that those creditors generally cannot touch your monthly benefit, even with a court judgment in hand.

There are important exceptions to that rule, however. Federal debts are treated differently from private ones. The government can garnish a portion of your Social Security benefits to recover unpaid federal taxes, defaulted federal student loans and past-due child support or alimony. For federal tax debt, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can withhold up to 15% of your monthly benefit. The same 15% cap applies to defaulted federal student loans through the Treasury Offset Program.

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Pension income

The pension protections offered to you depend on the type of plan you have and any applicable state laws. That said, many employer-sponsored pensions governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) come with strong protections against creditor seizure, particularly while funds remain inside the plan.

However, once the pension payments are distributed to you, those protections may weaken. Creditors who obtain a court judgment may be able to garnish portions of your pension income in certain states, though that's subject to state exemption laws and federal garnishment limits.

In many cases, though, federal law limits wage garnishment to the lesser of 25% of your disposable earnings or the amount exceeding 30 times the federal minimum wage. That said, retirement income rules can vary significantly, especially after funds are deposited into personal accounts.

Retirement account withdrawals

As with pensions, traditional IRAs and 401(k)s generally come with substantial protections against garnishment, provided that the funds remain inside the account. Once you begin withdrawing money from your retirement accounts, though, the situation changes. Distributions from retirement accounts that are taken as regular income may lose some of their protected status, depending on state law and the nature of the creditor claim.

And, required minimum distributions (RMDs), which many retirees must take annually from tax-deferred retirement accounts, can also create complications. Since those withdrawals become accessible cash, they may be easier for creditors to pursue after they've been distributed.

What to do if debt is threatening your retirement security

Fixed income leaves little margin to absorb minimum payments and accumulating interest can erode a carefully planned budget far faster than most retirees anticipate. So, if your retirement income is already stretched thin, several debt relief options may be worth exploring.

One is debt settlement, which allows you to negotiate with your creditors to resolve the balance for less than the full amount owed, generally in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. That can be a viable path for retirees who have some accessible savings but cannot sustain ongoing monthly payments.

A credit counseling agency may also be worth chatting with, as these experts can help you create a tailored debt management plan that consolidates your payments into one monthly obligation, typically with reduced interest rates and fees, and without any new borrowing requirements.

Filing for bankruptcy is another option to consider, especially if your debt burden has become overwhelming. This approach can result in a full discharge of your eligible unsecured debts, and in many cases, it can provide the financial breathing room a fixed income simply cannot generate on its own.

The bottom line

Retirement income isn't automatically beyond a creditor's reach, but it's also far from being fully exposed. Social Security benefits and the funds held inside qualified retirement or pension accounts carry meaningful federal protections, though they come with notable exceptions. And, once money is distributed and deposited into a standard bank account, those protections can narrow quickly. So, understanding where your income stands before a debt dispute escalates, and taking steps to resolve your debt problems before they compound, is the most effective way to protect it.