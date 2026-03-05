Here's how much interest a $40,000 6-month CD can earn if opened this March

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been able to save a large, five-figure amount of money like $40,000 in recent years, then it's understandable if you want to do all you can to both protect and grow it. Especially right now. With stock market returns unpredictable and predictions over interest rate cuts increasing, there are few ways in which savers can effectively protect their principal and grow their interest this March. And that's especially true if they want to maintain flexibility and access to their money to pivot as they need to.

Fortunately, a certificate of deposit (CD) account helps meet many of these requirements, particularly if savers open a 6-month version. Interest rates on these accounts are competitive now, ahead of looming interest rate cuts later this spring and summer. And, if savers act now, they'll be able to lock these rates in through a September maturity date, helping them offset any market volatility still to come over the next six months. They'll also regain access to their funds by the fall in a way that they wouldn't with long-term CDs with lengths of 18 months or longer.

Before diving in, however, it helps to know the exact interest-earning potential a 6-month CD of this size offers now, if opened this March. And thanks to the fixed rate the account employs, that will be easy to determine. Below, we'll do the math.

How much interest will a $40,000 6-month CD earn if opened this March?

CD interest rates will vary based on the term and the lender in question. But that doesn't mean that savers still can't get an approximate idea of their potential earnings. Here's how much a $40,000 6-month CD could earn if opened this March, calculated against three readily available interest rates and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties or fees are levied against the account:

$40,000 6-month CD at 4.00%: $792.16 upon maturity

$792.16 upon maturity $40,000 6-month CD at 4.05%: $801.96 upon maturity

$801.96 upon maturity $40,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $811.76 upon maturity

So savers can earn around $800 over the next six months with a CD account of this size, or more than $130 per month, simply by keeping their funds safely stored with the lender. And not only will the CD be protected against market volatility (while earning that elevated rate), but these accounts are also FDIC-insured, giving peace of mind to savers in a way that they otherwise would not receive by investing it in stocks instead. In other words, this could be the perfect, short-term interest-earning vehicle for savers right now.

Why you shouldn't delay opening a CD account

While the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at the bank's March meeting currently appear low, savers shouldn't wait to open a CD account either. Interest rate cuts are largely expected for later this year, and those will result in diminished CD rate offers, perhaps even before a cut is formally issued, as lenders don't need to wait for the Fed to adjust the rates they offer savers.

Take the time, then, to shop around to find the highest CD rate possible, but when you do, lock it in quickly, as it may not be around if you wait much longer.

The bottom line

A $40,00 6-month CD account can generate approximately $800 in interest by the time it matures in September 2026. That's a guaranteed return and six months of locked-in protection against today's quickly evolving financial conditions, making it a rare win-win for savers. Just don't wait too long to act, either, as today's CD rates are likely to decline in the weeks and months ahead, especially as the Federal Reserve looks to revisit its interest rate-cut campaign.