It's always a good idea to keep your money in a safe and profitable place. But in the economic climate of early March 2026, when stock market returns are volatile, many savers may understandably be looking for security and predictability. And while stock investments tend to be more lucrative than simply keeping your money in a traditional savings account, that differential is less stark now that interest rates on select savings accounts are still in the 4% range.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account is one viable option worth considering, especially if savers elect for an 18-month term. Savers can easily secure an 18-month CD with a rate around 4% now, and that will be fixed, ensuring that their interest earnings will remain robust even if stocks decline or if rate cuts are issued later this year. And, unlike longer alternatives like 2-year or 5-year CD options, savers will maintain some flexibility to pivot here in 2027 after the current market volatility may have subsided.

Before getting started, it helps to know the interest-earning potential an 18-month CD can offer right now. Fortunately, for those looking to protect a large, five-figure amount such as $10,000, it can still be significant. Below, we'll break down the returns savers need to know.

How much interest can a $10,000 18-month CD earn if opened this March?

Calculating the interest returns with a CD account is simple, thanks to the account's fixed interest rates. Here's how much a $10,000 18-month CD account opened this month will earn upon maturity, calculated against three readily available interest rates and the assumption that no early withdrawal fees or other penalties are issued against the account:

$10,000 18-month CD at 3.87%: $586.08 upon maturity

$586.08 upon maturity $10,000 18-month CD at 3.90%: $590.67 upon maturity

$590.67 upon maturity $10,000 18-month CD at 4.00%: $605.96 upon maturity

So savers can earn hundreds of dollars worth of interest here, all while protecting their principal of $10,000 against unpredictable market conditions. And not only will the principal remain secure and the interest be dependable, but savers won't have to worry about other, adverse economic factors as well, considering that CD accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per account. In other words, this could be the ideal home for a portion of your money if you're hoping to ride out today's market uncertainty.

How much money should you deposit into a CD account this March?

There's no universal answer to this question as it will largely depend on each saver. But there are ways to narrow down your decision. Here's what to consider:

Your liquidity: CDs are locked, and you'll lose access to your funds until the account matures, so only deposit an amount that you can comfortably part with now. And remember that you'll need a baseline of liquidity for emergencies and to pay for other expenses in the interim.

CDs are locked, and you'll lose access to your funds until the account matures, so only deposit an amount that you can comfortably part with now. And remember that you'll need a baseline of liquidity for emergencies and to pay for other expenses in the interim. Your goals: CD interest earnings remain substantial, but they're not what they once were, and with a strategic approach, you may be able to earn more money by investing in stocks and bonds. This doesn't mean that a CD still isn't worth opening, but it does mean that you may be better served by splitting your funds between an account and other investments at the same time.

CD interest earnings remain substantial, but they're not what they once were, and with a strategic approach, you may be able to earn more money by investing in stocks and bonds. This doesn't mean that a CD still isn't worth opening, but it does mean that you may be better served by splitting your funds between an account and other investments at the same time. Your reading of the interest rate climate: Do you think today's interest rates will hold for the foreseeable future? Then maybe a CD with a smaller amount, potentially with a shorter term, makes sense. But if your reading of the interest rate climate is that rates will drop soon and that now is your last best chance to take advantage, you'll want to deposit more money into a long-term account. There is no right or wrong answer, as this will largely depend on what you expect to happen three, six and (potentially) even over the next 18 months.

The bottom line

A $10,000 18-month CD can generate around $600 in interest for savers who open one this March. That's a substantial return for virtually no risk and a simple commitment to leave the funds untouched for the full term. Carefully consider your CD account options this month, then, to see what can work for you and evaluate your potential deposit amounts with precision, too, as larger deposits will inevitably lead to bigger returns.