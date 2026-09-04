We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Locking your money away with a 3-year CD account could prove to be a profitable move if made right now. Pla2na/Getty Images

Locking your money away in a certificate of deposit (CD) account understandably may not feel like the best financial move to make right now. With inflation still sticky, an interest rate hike potentially on the horizon and rising debt balances to contend with, you'll want to maintain as much access and flexibility as possible right now. That's especially true if you have a larger, five-figure amount of money such as $40,000 to work with. Taking that money and locking it into a CD that won't mature until 2029, then, won't be the right approach for every saver.

For some, however, it could prove to be a lucrative and safe approach in today's economy.

Three years is a long time, after all, and thanks to the account's fixed interest rate, savers will essentially freeze their money for 36 months while earning an interest rate around 4% or higher. This will protect their principal from market conditions that could otherwise have a detrimental effect on their savings. And, in the interim, they'll earn a return worth thousands of dollars, giving them even more money to work with once the account hits its maturity date.

Still, maintaining a $40,000 3-year CD account won't be achievable for everyone, and an early withdrawal penalty here could be especially costly. It helps, then, to clearly understand the interest-earning potential of a CD of this amount and size now, before making any transfers. How much interest can a $40,000 3-year CD earn at today's rates, however? That's what we'll outline below.

See how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

How much interest can a $40,000 3-year CD earn at today's rates?

This September, a 3-year CD offers a higher rate than any other term, topping out at 4.50%. That said, some banks could offer lower rates, so it's critical that you shop around before making such a long-term financial commitment.

Here's how much interest a $40,000 3-year CD can earn at today's rates, assuming the account is maintained without penalty through the maturity date:

$40,000 3-year CD at 4.35%: $5,450.36 upon account maturity

$5,450.36 upon account maturity $40,000 3-year CD at 4.40%: $5,515.73 upon account maturity

$5,515.73 upon account maturity $40,000 3-year CD at 4.50%: $5,646.64 upon account maturity

Today's 3-year CD rates are substantially higher than they were just a few months ago, underlining the importance of opening an account now. In July, for example, the top rate was 4.15%, which would have produced a return worth $5,189.53 at the time of maturity, hundreds of dollars below what even the lowest rate outlined above now offers. In June 2025, however, rates here were even lower, often topping out around 4.00%.

All of this makes this September a smart time to get started, though savers may want to wait to see if the Federal Reserve actually proceeds with issuing an interest rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting on September 16. If the central bank proceeds with a hike (the CME Group's FedWatch tool currently lists that as a 58% likelihood), CD rates could tick up, too. Instead, consider using this time to shop around for rates and banks. That way, you know which one is offering the best deal, if rates do rise later in the month.

Shop for high-rate CDs and banks online now.

The bottom line

A $40,000 3-year CD account will produce a return ranging from $5,450 to $5,647, approximately, if opened this month. That makes it more profitable than it was this past July, and even more so than it was in June 2025. And rates here could rise even further this month. Just be confident in your ability to see the account through to the maturity date with ease. After all, a higher CD interest rate won't be worth much if you can't earn it unimpeded through the full term.