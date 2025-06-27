The interest earnings with a $10,000 3-year CD will be significant if savers get started with an account now. Getty Images

Three years is a long time, and in a financial sense, it can feel like a lifetime. In June 2022, for example, the inflation reading was at its highest point in decades, coming in at 9.1% as millions of Americans struggled with higher costs. Now, in June 2025, it's barely over 2% and closing in on the goal the Federal Reserve set to support additional interest rate cuts. That's a plus for borrowers saddled with higher rates, but it's not welcome for savers who have been able to take advantage of the high-rate climate with big returns on select savings vehicles.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account has been one of the better ways to do so. Rates on these accounts have been over 4% or higher in recent years, and the rates are fixed, meaning savers can precisely calculate the interest they stand to earn when the account matures. And while it may not seem advantageous to lock a portion of your money into one of these accounts for an extended period, as has been demonstrated over the last decade, a lot can change in a few years. And the high rates you can secure now may not be available if you wait much longer.

That noted, if you're considering a large, five-figure deposit into a long-term CD, you should start by calculating the interest-earnings potential. Fortunately, this is simple to do with precision. So, for example, what could a $10,000 deposit into a 3-year CD earn savers if opened now? That's what we'll calculate below.

How much will a $10,000 3-year CD earn now?

According to Bankrate, 3-year CDs come with rates between 4% and 4.15% right now. While those may not be as high as the most competitive short-term CD rates, the extended interest-earning timeline easily beats out the slightly higher short-term returns. Here, then, is what a $10,000 3-year CD can earn if opened this June, assuming no early withdrawal penalties are issued in the next 36 months:

$10,000 3-year CD at 4.00%: $1,248.64 for a total of $11,248.64 after 36 months

$1,248.64 for a total of $11,248.64 after 36 months $10,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $1,297.38 for a total of $11,297.38 after 36 months

So, if you want to earn more than one thousand dollars worth of guaranteed interest on your money, a $10,000 3-year CD offers the simple way to do it. Just be sure that you can keep this much money frozen for that long as early withdrawal penalties on CD accounts of this length can be costly, potentially eliminating most or even all of the interest you've earned to the point of regaining access. But if you can adopt a "set it and forget it" approach, this account term in this amount could prove to be very favorable when you go to cash out in the summer of 2028.

What about a $10,000 money market account instead?

If you want to earn a decent interest rate on your $10,000 but don't want to forego access to your funds the way you would with a CD, a money market account may appear advantageous. This account type has rates as high as many CDs, it won't require you to lock your funds away, and, depending on the banking institution, the account may even have check-writing abilities, among other features.

But the rate here is, unfortunately for savers, variable and subject to change as soon as this summer if interest rate cuts are issued. So the changes that are likely to occur over a three-year period — the same time you could consistently be earning 4.15% on your CD account — are likely to be stark and arguably don't justify using this as a place to keep your $10,000. Or you can take a risk and see how much longer rates remain elevated. It will depend on your financial circumstances, goals and, ultimately, your need to have direct access to your cash at all times.

The bottom line

A $10,000 3-year CD can earn savers a substantial return if opened now. And that can't be understated in the unique economic climate of recent years. Rates may rise during those 36 months and they may fall lower again, but the returns being offered here are concrete and reliable. If you can afford to do so, it makes sense to get started sooner than later, while these rates (and earnings) are still readily available to savers.

