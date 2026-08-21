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Before moving $25,000 into a 9-month CD, it helps to know how interest much it could produce. Manusapon Kasosod/Getty Images

The rate environment has shifted considerably from the peak yields savers could find a few years ago, but that doesn't mean the opportunity to earn a meaningful return on the money in your savings has disappeared. In fact, some short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) are still offering annual percentage yields (APYs) well above what traditional savings accounts do, giving savers a way to earn hefty returns without taking on any market risk.

And with a larger deposit, today's CD rates can have an even bigger impact on your savings returns. A rate difference of just a few tenths of a percentage point may not look significant when comparing your CD offers, but when you're depositing $25,000, even a modest rate gap can translate to noticeable extra earnings over a relatively short period.

That's one reason a 9-month CD could be worth considering now. It offers the benefit of locking in a fixed return without requiring you to commit your money for years. But before moving $25,000 into one, it helps to know how interest much today's rates could produce — and whether keeping that cash in a high-yield savings account could make more sense.

Find out how you can earn more interest on your savings today.

How much interest can a $25,000 9-month CD earn at today's rates?

The amount you'll earn with a 9-month CD depends primarily on the APY you lock in when opening the account. Because CD rates are generally fixed for the term, you're able to calculate your approximate return upfront, regardless of what happens to comparable savings rates over the next nine months.

Assuming the CD's stated APY and that the full $25,000 remains deposited until maturity, here's what you could earn at three of today's competitive rates:

$25,000 in a 9-month CD at 4.40%: About $820.54 in interest, resulting in a balance of roughly $25,820.54

About $820.54 in interest, resulting in a balance of roughly $25,820.54 $25,000 in a 9-month CD at 4.10%: About $764.88 in interest, resulting in a balance of roughly $25,764.88

About $764.88 in interest, resulting in a balance of roughly $25,764.88 $25,000 in a 9-month CD at 4.00%: About $746.31 in interest, resulting in a balance of roughly $25,746.31

Those figures show why it can pay to compare CD rates from different banks and credit unions rather than automatically opening an account at your existing bank. The difference between a 4.00% APY and a 4.40% APY would amount to roughly $74 in additional interest over nine months on a $25,000 deposit. And because both accounts would require essentially the same commitment from you, finding the higher rate could be worth the extra time spent on research.

There's another benefit to locking in a competitive CD rate now: predictability. Once the CD is opened, the APY typically won't change before maturity. If comparable deposit rates fall during the next nine months, your return won't decline along with them.

You'll be giving up some flexibility in exchange, though. CDs generally impose an early withdrawal penalty if you take out your money before maturity. So before depositing $25,000, make sure you have enough accessible savings elsewhere to cover emergencies or other expenses during the term.

Compare your CD account options and lock in a top rate now.

What returns can a high-yield savings account offer now?

A high-yield savings account provides a different way to capitalize on today's elevated deposit rates. Rather than locking up your cash for a set period, these accounts typically allow you to withdraw funds when necessary while still earning an APY that's substantially higher than what's offered on traditional savings accounts.

For example, if you placed $25,000 in a competitive high-yield savings account and its APY remained unchanged for nine months, your approximate earnings would be:

$25,000 at 4.10%: About $764.88 in interest

About $764.88 in interest $25,000 at 4.00%: About $746.31 in interest

About $746.31 in interest $25,000 at 3.95%: About $737.03 in interest

That could make a high-yield savings account useful if you don't want all $25,000 tied up in a CD. You could, for example, keep a portion of your money readily accessible in savings while putting funds you know you won't need into a CD to secure a fixed rate.

The important distinction, though, is that high-yield savings account rates are variable. A 4.10% APY available when you open the account isn't guaranteed to stay the same for the next nine months. Your bank could reduce the high-yield savings rate if the broader interest rate environment changes, lowering your eventual return. Conversely, if rates rise, your savings account APY could increase while an existing CD would continue paying its locked-in rate.

That makes the decision about more than simply finding the highest APY. You'll also need to consider how much access you need to your money and how important a guaranteed return is to you.

The bottom line

At today's competitive rates, putting $25,000 into a 9-month CD could generate roughly $746 to $821 in interest by maturity. That's a substantial return for keeping your money in a federally insured deposit account for less than a year, and shopping around for a top APY could add even more to your earnings.

Still, you don't necessarily have to choose between a CD and a high-yield savings account. If $25,000 represents a large portion of your liquid savings, splitting the money between the two could provide a useful balance: a predictable return on the funds in the CD and easier access to the cash kept in savings. Ultimately, the right approach depends on when you'll need the money and whether certainty or liquidity matters more over the next nine months.