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Putting $10,000 into a competitive 9-month CD now could generate hundreds in interest by account maturity. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

Savers have had to navigate a shifting rate environment over the last couple of years, but one thing hasn't changed: There are still opportunities to earn attractive returns on money that might otherwise sit in a low-rate deposit account. And while today's top savings rates aren't quite as high as they were at their recent peaks, some certificate of deposit (CD) accounts are still paying rates that are well above average.

That can make shorter-term CDs particularly appealing right now. With a 9-month CD, for example, you don't have to commit your money for multiple years to secure a competitive fixed interest rate. You'll know exactly what rate you're earning during the CD term, and your money will become available again in less than a year, giving you an opportunity to reassess your options relatively quickly.

But locking away $10,000 for nine months still comes with an opportunity cost, especially when high-yield savings accounts are also offering competitive rates without the same restrictions on accessing your money. So, how much could a $10,000 9-month CD earn at today's top rates, and how does that compare with keeping the same amount in a high-yield savings account?

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How much interest can a $10,000 9-month CD earn right now?

What you earn on a 9-month CD depends largely on the annual percentage yield (APY) you're able to secure. Right now, some of the more competitive 9-month CDs have rates of 4.00% or higher, making it possible to generate a few hundred dollars in interest on a $10,000 deposit without taking on the risks associated with market-based investments.

Assuming the CD compounds according to its stated APY and you leave the full $10,000 deposited for nine months, here's what you could earn at three competitive rates:

$10,000 in a 9-month CD at 4.40%: About $328.22 in interest, for a total balance of roughly $10,328.22

About $328.22 in interest, for a total balance of roughly $10,328.22 $10,000 in a 9-month CD at 4.10%: About $305.95 in interest, for a total balance of roughly $10,305.95

About $305.95 in interest, for a total balance of roughly $10,305.95 $10,000 in a 9-month CD at 4.00%: About $298.52 in interest, for a total balance of roughly $10,298.52

So, the difference between a 4.00% CD and a 4.40% CD may seem relatively small on paper, but on a $10,000 deposit, shopping around for the higher rate could put about $30 more in your pocket over just nine months. And the gap could be considerably larger if you're depositing more than $10,000.

The fixed rate is another important benefit to consider here. Once you've opened a CD account, your APY generally remains unchanged for the full nine-month term. That provides certainty about your return even if savings rates decline before your CD reaches maturity.

The tradeoff, though, is liquidity. You'll typically face an early withdrawal penalty if you need to access the money you deposited before the CD matures, so this strategy tends to make the most sense for funds you can comfortably leave untouched for the entire nine months.

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What returns can a high-yield savings account offer now?

A high-yield savings account provides a different combination of benefits. You'll generally have much more flexibility to withdraw or add money as needed, but unlike a CD, the account APY is variable, meaning the bank can raise or lower it as the broader rate environment changes.

Still, today's competitive high-yield savings accounts come with rates close to what some 9-month CDs offer. If you deposited $10,000 and the APY remained unchanged for nine months, your approximate returns would look like this:

$10,000 at 4.10%: About $305.95 in interest after nine months

About $305.95 in interest after nine months $10,000 at 4.00%: About $298.52 in interest after nine months

About $298.52 in interest after nine months $10,000 at 3.95%: About $294.81 in interest after nine months

The figures above illustrate why the choice between CDs and high-yield savings accounts isn't necessarily based on interest earnings alone. At today's rates, a competitive high-yield savings account could generate a return close to that of some 9-month CDs while allowing you to retain easier access to your money.

The difference is that those savings account returns aren't guaranteed. If your bank cuts its APY during the next nine months, your actual earnings could be lower. A CD eliminates that uncertainty by locking in today's rate, which could be valuable if savings rates decline during the term. On the other hand, if rates rise, high-yield savings account holders could benefit while CD holders remain locked into their existing rate.

The bottom line

Putting $10,000 into a competitive 9-month CD now could generate around $300 or more in interest by the time the account matures, with the highest rate in this example producing about $328. That's a meaningful return for keeping your money in a deposit account for less than a year, particularly if you can secure a top rate and won't need the funds during the term.

But a high-yield savings account can also produce competitive returns while offering more flexibility, so it's worth weighing accessibility against rate certainty before deciding. If you know you won't need the $10,000 for nine months, locking in a strong CD rate can provide a predictable payoff. If there's a chance you'll need the cash sooner, though, the slightly lower potential return on a high-yield savings account may be a worthwhile tradeoff.