A $90,000 home equity loan secured at today's lower rates could be affordable for many homeowners. Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the average homeowner currently owning around $320,000 worth of home equity, a six-figure home equity loan can be relatively easy to obtain. A $100,000 home equity loan, for example, will generally be simpler to qualify for than a $100,000 personal loan or a $100,000 credit card line of credit. By borrowing that amount, owners will maintain a healthy portion of their equity to potentially access for their additional borrowing needs in the future.

But what about a $90,000 home equity loan? Smaller home equity loan amounts tend to go through an easier approval process. Depending on the lender, funds could be disbursed in just weeks. Before signing a formal application, however, borrowers should first determine their potential monthly payments. This is especially important considering that the home is collateral in these borrowing exchanges. And it's made more critical by today's evolving economic climate, in which inflation is steadily increasing and interest rate cut relief looks significantly delayed.

Against this backdrop, then, how much would a $90,000 home equity loan cost monthly in 2025? Below, we'll do the math.

How much does a $90,000 home equity loan cost monthly in 2025?

Despite inflation consistently rising in recent months, home equity loan interest rates have remained relatively stable. But that doesn't mean that they won't start ticking up soon, particularly if the Fed pushes off interest rate cuts long-term. So, if you know you want to borrow money via a home equity loan, it may make sense to lock in today's low rate while it is still available. Here, then, is what a $90,000 home equity loan will cost qualified borrowers each month if opened now, in mid-February 2025:

10-year home equity loan at 8.55%: $1,118.28 per month

$1,118.28 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.50%: $886.27 per month

And while most economists aren't expecting a formal increase to the federal funds rate, that could very well happen if inflation continues to rise. Home equity lenders may even take preemptive measures by raising rates before any formal Fed action. So it helps to know what these payments could potentially be if, for example, rates increase by half a percentage point:

10-year home equity loan at 9.05%: $1,142.52 per month

$1,142.52 per month 15-year home equity loan at 9%: $912.84 per month

Not only will waiting to lock in a rate make your monthly payments more expensive, they'll also result in paying more in interest over the life of the loan. It makes sense, then, to act aggressively by shopping for lenders now. You could always refinance your home equity loan if rates drop significantly at a later date.

The bottom line

A $90,000 home equity loan comes with affordable payments now, at the start of 2025, but the outlook for the rest of the year is especially unclear right now. The odds of additional rate cuts and, thus, lower home equity loan monthly payments, look low. Homeowners who have the required equity, then, and a reasonable credit score in which they can obtain a low rate, should consider acting now. Waiting for a lower rate that may not materialize could be risky – and it will result in delaying paying for the expenses the loan is needed for now.