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A $750,000 annuity is large enough to cover a significant share of your monthly retirement expenses. PM Images/Getty Images

Millions of Americans reach retirement age each year, and for many of them, that retirement milestone doesn't just signal the end of their working years. It also ushers in a major shift in how they think about their money. After spending decades focused on building their savings to prepare for retirement, they have to determine how to turn those savings into reliable income — and how to make that income last for the rest of their lives. That can be a tough task to take on, particularly in today's economic environment.

Part of the issue is that inflation is elevated right now, and the rising prices that stem from it can gradually erode retirees' purchasing power. And, the changing interest rate landscape and market conditions we're facing currently can make investment income less predictable. While Social Security, pensions and portfolio withdrawals can all help cover monthly expenses, having another dependable source of retirement income can make it easier to plan around both routine costs and the unexpected.

An annuity can provide that type of predictable income by converting a portion of your retirement savings into regular payments. And if you have $750,000 to put into one, the monthly payments you receive could be substantial. Exactly how much you'll receive, though, depends on factors ranging from your age to the type of annuity and payout structure you choose. So, how much could a $750,000 annuity realistically pay each month in 2026?

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How much will a $750,000 annuity pay each month in 2026?

A $750,000 annuity is large enough to potentially cover a significant share of your monthly retirement expenses, particularly when its payments are combined with Social Security, pension income or withdrawals from other retirement accounts. The amount you receive can vary considerably, though, even when the initial premium stays the same.

According to an Annuity.org analysis of immediate annuity quotes, here's what a $750,000 single-life immediate annuity could pay each month in 2026 at different ages:

At age 60: A man could receive about $3,975 per month, while a woman could receive about $3,773.

A man could receive about $3,975 per month, while a woman could receive about $3,773. At age 65: The estimated payment increases to about $4,688 per month for a man and $4,425 for a woman.

The estimated payment increases to about $4,688 per month for a man and $4,425 for a woman. At age 70: A man could receive approximately $5,625 per month, compared with about $5,273 for a woman.

A man could receive approximately $5,625 per month, compared with about $5,273 for a woman. At age 75: The monthly payout rises to roughly $6,900 for a man and $6,443 for a woman.

The monthly payout rises to roughly $6,900 for a man and $6,443 for a woman. At age 80: A man could receive about $8,625 per month, while a woman could receive approximately $8,100.

Those estimates demonstrate how your age when payments begin can have a major impact on what a $750,000 annuity produces. For example, a 60-year-old man could receive about $3,975 per month, while an 80-year-old man could receive more than twice that amount from the same initial premium.

That difference largely comes down to how long the insurance company expects to make payments. With a single-life immediate annuity, payments continue for the annuitant's lifetime. Starting at 60 could mean the insurer makes payments for several decades, and, in turn, the monthly benefit is lower. Starting monthly annuity payments at age 80, however, shortens the expected payment period, allowing for a substantially larger monthly check.

Gender also affects these estimates, as women tend to have longer life expectancies, which can result in slightly lower monthly payments. Note, though, that these numbers are estimates rather than guaranteed offers. Your actual payout will depend on factors such as the insurer, your state, prevailing rates and the contract options you choose.

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How your payout options can change a $750,000 annuity's monthly income

Age isn't the only factor that can substantially alter the monthly income from a $750,000 annuity. The payout structure you select can also make a difference, particularly if you want the contract to provide financial protection for a spouse or beneficiaries.

For example, Annuity.org's analysis shows that a 65-year-old man could receive about $4,688 per month from a single-life annuity. Add a 10-year certain period, which guarantees payments for at least 10 years even if the annuitant dies sooner, and the estimated monthly benefit falls to $4,560. A 20-year certain period lowers it further to about $4,298.

A joint-life annuity can have an even bigger impact. The same 65-year-old man would receive an estimated $4,020 per month from a joint-life contract covering two people of the same age. That's about $668 less each month than the single-life option, but the tradeoff is that payments can continue for the surviving spouse's lifetime.

That's why choosing an annuity based solely on the largest monthly payout can be a mistake. A single-life contract may maximize your immediate income, but it may offer little or nothing to a spouse or heirs after you die. Adding guarantees or covering two lives generally reduces your monthly benefit but can provide protections that may be important to your broader retirement plan.

With $750,000 at stake, it's also important to consider liquidity. Once a large sum is committed to an immediate annuity, you generally can't access that money the same way you could funds held in a savings or investment account. Maintaining sufficient liquid savings outside the annuity can, in turn, be especially important for emergencies and other large expenses.

The bottom line

A $750,000 annuity can provide several thousand dollars in predictable monthly retirement income, but the amount can differ substantially depending on your age, gender and payout structure. Starting those annuity payments later, however, generally produces a larger monthly benefit, while adding survivor protections or guaranteed payment periods typically reduces it.

So, before committing $750,000 to an annuity, consider how the payments would fit alongside Social Security, pensions, investments and your expected expenses. It's also worth comparing quotes from multiple insurers and weighing the potential monthly income against factors such as liquidity, inflation protection, survivor benefits and taxes. Ultimately, the best annuity isn't necessarily the one offering the biggest check today, but the one that provides the right balance of income and protection for your retirement plan.