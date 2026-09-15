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Before tapping an annuity for cash, you should know how much you can withdraw without triggering added costs. Creative Images Lab/Getty Images

Annuities are designed to turn savings into income over time, but your financial needs may not always follow the schedule you had in mind when you bought one, particularly once you've stopped working. All it takes is an unexpected home repair, a large medical bill or another unplanned but major expense in retirement to leave you looking for a way to access some of the annuity money you've accumulated.

With many people's budgets under major pressure in today's economic landscape, which is dotted by high inflation, elevated borrowing rates and rising consumer goods costs, having access to that cash can be quite valuable. But taking money from an annuity isn't necessarily as simple as requesting a withdrawal from the account. Depending on your annuity contract, the timing and size of the withdrawal can determine whether you lose a portion of it to fees.

So, before tapping an annuity for cash, it helps to know exactly how much you can withdraw without triggering added costs. That's what we'll outline below.

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How much can you withdraw from an annuity without a penalty?

The short answer is that it depends. There isn't one withdrawal limit that applies to every annuity, so the amount you can take out without paying a surrender charge is determined primarily by the terms of your annuity contract.

For example, many deferred annuities have a surrender period that lasts for several years after you purchase the contract. If you withdraw too much money during that period, the insurer may assess a surrender charge on the amount that exceeds your contract's penalty-free allowance. Those charges generally decline over time before eventually disappearing.

However, many deferred annuity contracts also include what's known as a free withdrawal provision. This allows you to withdraw a certain portion of your annuity each year without paying the insurer's surrender charge. A common allowance is about 10% of the annuity's value annually, although the actual percentage and the way it's calculated vary by contract.

For example, let's say your annuity is worth $200,000 and your contract permits a 10% annual free withdrawal. In this case, you may be able to withdraw $20,000 that year without paying a surrender charge. If you withdraw $30,000 instead, the insurer could apply its surrender charge to the $10,000 that exceeds your free withdrawal amount (depending on the contract terms).

That's why it's important to check your specific annuity contract rather than assuming the 10% rule applies. Some annuities have different withdrawal percentages, and the allowance may be based on your contract value, premium or another figure. There may also be special provisions allowing greater access to your money for circumstances such as nursing home confinement or a terminal illness.

And once the surrender period ends, you can generally withdraw more without facing an insurer-imposed surrender charge. But that doesn't necessarily mean the withdrawal will be completely penalty- or tax-free.

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Why an annuity's withdrawal flexibility can be valuable in retirement

While annuities are primarily designed to provide income over the long term, that doesn't necessarily mean your money is completely out of reach when your financial needs change. In fact, the ability to make penalty-free withdrawals can give you another layer of flexibility while still allowing the rest of your annuity to remain in place.

That can be particularly useful in retirement, when an unexpected expense may otherwise require you to pull money from a retirement account, sell investments at an unfavorable time or rely on a high-rate borrowing option. If your annuity allows you to withdraw a portion of its value without a surrender charge, you may have another source of cash available when you need it.

And accessing part of the money doesn't necessarily mean giving up the benefits that led you to purchase an annuity in the first place. Depending on the type of annuity and the terms of your contract, the remaining funds may continue to grow tax-deferred or support future income payments. Some annuities also offer features designed specifically for retirement needs, such as guaranteed lifetime income or optional benefits that provide additional financial protections.

That combination of predictable income and access to a portion of your funds can make an annuity useful for more than simply generating retirement checks. It can also help you build a retirement strategy that accounts for the fact that your spending needs may change over time.

The details matter, though. Withdrawal provisions, guarantees and other benefits vary significantly from one annuity to another, and taking money out of an annuity can affect the value of certain guarantees or future income. So, if flexibility is important to you, compare those features carefully when shopping for an annuity. A contract with a generous free withdrawal provision and benefits that fit your retirement goals could give you more options for managing your money both now and in the future.

The bottom line

How much you can withdraw from an annuity without a penalty ultimately depends on your contract. Many annuities allow you to access a portion of your money each year without paying a surrender charge, but the exact percentage, withdrawal rules and potential tax consequences can vary.

That flexibility can also be an important part of an annuity's appeal. The right contract can provide a dependable source of retirement income while still giving you access to some of your money when an unexpected expense or other financial need arises. So, whether you're considering an annuity or already own one, review the withdrawal provisions alongside the income guarantees and other benefits. That can help you determine how well the annuity fits both your long-term retirement plans and your need for financial flexibility along the way.