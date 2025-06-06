How much would an annuity pay me monthly? These are the amounts to know.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Before you invest in an annuity, you may want to know how much your monthly payments could be with this retirement product. PHIL LEO/Getty Images

When it comes to retirement planning, everyone has their own goals in mind, but one thing nearly everyone wants is predictable income. And, at a time when the stock market seems to swing on every headline and savings account interest still doesn't keep pace with inflation, a fixed monthly paycheck in retirement can be a need, not a want — and that's exactly what annuities aim to deliver.

Annuities, and immediate fixed annuities, in particular, work by converting a lump sum of money into guaranteed monthly payments. But while the concept is simple, the payouts can vary, sometimes dramatically, based on factors like your age, gender, annuity type and how much you invest. So, if you're thinking about buying an annuity, understanding these payment differences is key to figuring out whether this retirement product is a good fit for your goals.

How much can you expect an annuity to pay each month, though? Below, we break down exactly how much you can expect to receive each month from an annuity at various investment amounts and ages. Whether you're planning ahead or already near retirement, these figures can help you set expectations and make smarter choices with your money.

Learn more about the annuity options available to you here.

How much would an annuity pay me monthly?

Annuity payouts depend on a few core factors: How much money you put in, how old you are when payments start and your life expectancy (which differs slightly between men and women). To illustrate, here's a breakdown of what you can expect for a single-life immediate fixed annuity in different purchase amounts (based on the age at the time of purchase):

Annuity payments that start at age 60

Annuity payments that start at age 65

$50,000 annuity

Male: $322/month



Female: $309/month



$100,000 annuity

Male: $651/month



Female: $627/month



$200,000 annuity

Male: $1,294/month



Female: $1,240/month



$250,000 annuity

Male: $1,675/month



Female: $1,550/month



$300,000 annuity

Male: $1,942/month



Female: $1,861/month



$400,000 annuity

Male: $2,590/month



Female: $2,482/month



$500,000 annuity

Male: $3,269/month



Female: $3,151/month



$750,000 annuity

Male: $4,857/month



Female: $4,655/month



$1 million annuity

Male: $6,477/month



Female: $6,201/month

Annuity payments that start at age 70

$25,000 annuity

Male: $142.58/month



Female: $125.26/month



$50,000 annuity

Male: $364/month



Female: $344/month



$100,000 annuity

Male: $732/month



Female: $697/month



$200,000 annuity

Male: $1,461/month



Female: $1,381/month



$250,000 annuity

Male: $1,826/month



Female: $1,726/month



$300,000 annuity

Male: $2,192/month



Female: $2,072/month



$400,000 annuity

Male: $2,923/month



Female: $2,763/month



$500,000 annuity

Male: $3,671/month



Female: $3,498/month



$750,000 annuity

Male: $5,483/month



Female: $5,183/month



$1 million annuity

Male: $7,312/month



Female: $6,905/month

Annuity payments that start at age 75

$25,000 annuity

Male: $180.58/month



Female: $157.58/month



$50,000 annuity

Male: $425/month



Female: $395/month



$100,000 annuity

Male: $859/month



Female: $800/month



$200,000 annuity

Male: $1,707/month



Female: $1,586/month



$250,000 annuity

Male: $2,134/month



Female: $2,006/month



$300,000 annuity

Male: $2,561/month



Female: $2,379/month



$400,000 annuity

Male: $3,415/month



Female: $3,173/month



$500,000 annuity

Male: $4,304/month



Female: $4,014/month



$750,000 annuity

Male: $6,404/month



Female: $5,952/month

These estimates are based on a single-life immediate fixed annuity, which begins paying out right after purchase and continues for the rest of your life. Generally, the older you are when you buy the annuity, the larger your monthly payments will be, mainly because the insurer anticipates making payments for a shorter period. It's also worth noting that current interest rates can influence how much income you'll receive each month.

And keep in mind that men usually receive higher monthly payouts than women because women tend to live longer. That longer life expectancy means the same annuity amount has to be spread out over more years for a woman, resulting in smaller monthly payments. And, other factors, like choosing a joint-life annuity, which provides income to your spouse after your death, or adding inflation protection, can also impact the monthly payout.

Prepare for retirement by adding an annuity to your portfolio today.

When is an annuity worth it?

An annuity isn't right for everyone, but it can be a powerful tool under the right circumstances, especially for people who worry about outliving their savings. Here's when an annuity may be worth considering:

You need guaranteed income. If Social Security and your 401(k) won't fully cover your retirement expenses, an annuity can help fill the gap with steady monthly income.

If Social Security and your 401(k) won't fully cover your retirement expenses, an annuity can help fill the gap with steady monthly income. You want peace of mind. Annuities offer predictability. For those tired of watching their investments bounce up and down, knowing exactly how much money is coming in every month can provide peace of mind.

Annuities offer predictability. For those tired of watching their investments bounce up and down, knowing exactly how much money is coming in every month can provide peace of mind. You're healthy and expect a long retirement. The longer you live, the more value you get from an annuity. Someone who buys one at 65 and lives into their 90s could easily come out ahead compared to someone who tries to manage a lump sum themselves.

That said, annuities do come with trade-offs. Once you hand over your lump sum of money, you typically can't access it anymore. So, these retirement products are generally better suited for people who have other liquid assets or income sources to rely on in emergencies.

You'll also want to shop around. Payouts can vary slightly between insurance providers, and not all annuities offer the same features. Some include inflation adjustments or death benefits, which can affect your monthly payment amount.

The bottom line

Annuities can offer peace of mind and guaranteed income, but only if the math makes sense for your retirement plan. As you can see from the figures above, monthly payments range from about $125 to over $6,400 depending on how much you invest and how old you are when you start receiving checks.

If you're considering an annuity, start by asking yourself what kind of income you'll need in retirement and whether locking up a lump sum today will give you the financial security you're looking for later. With the right strategy, though, an annuity could become a valuable part of your retirement plan.