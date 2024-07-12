Watch CBS News

JOHNNYSWIM on love, family and journey to music

Relationships' highs and lows, and family life are central to the husband-wife band JOHNNYSWIM Vlad Duthiers visited the couple to see how they're always creating together and joins in on writing a new song.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.