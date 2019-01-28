5 police officers shot in southeast Houston; suspect is dead

CBSNews.com is streaming live news coverage from CBS affiliate KHOU-TV in the video player above. Click the play button to watch for latest updates.

Fast Facts

5 officers wounded; hospitalized

3 suspects involved

1 suspect confirmed dead

SWAT and federal agents have responded

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in southeast Houston where several police officers were wounded Monday night. Police have confirmed five officers were struck and have been rushed to local hospitals. One suspect is dead and police are looking for possibly two other suspects who are barricaded inside a residence.

"Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles," police tweeted.

"We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

The suspect is down, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted earlier.

KHOU-TV said four officers were transported via ambulance and the fifth airlifted to a local hospital.

The station said the shooting happened near Milby High School. Officials have asked residents to avoid the area.

It is not immediately clear what led to the shooting. SWAT officers and federal agents — including Houston's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) — have responded to the scene.

Houston police tweeted the officers have been rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital/Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries or identities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday night highlighting "the service and sacrifice" officers put

