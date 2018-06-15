House won't take on immigration without Trump's support, after Trump expresses doubts

A leading House Republican says the chamber won't tackle immigration legislation unless President Trump supports it.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, is the House GOP's second-ranking vote counter. He made the comment Friday after Mr. Trump told reporters that he won't sign a "moderate" bill.

McHenry said GOP leadership will wait for "clarity" from the president on the compromise immigration bill, and whip the bill next week.

"House Republicans are not going to take on immigration without the support and endorsement of President Trump," he said.

Republicans planned votes next week on a hard-right immigration measure and a middle-ground package negotiated between the party's moderate and conservative wings.

Many have viewed Mr. Trump's support as crucial if the compromise measure is to pass. The conservative alternative is considered to have no chance of passage.

Both bills have stringent border security provisions. Only the compromise measure offers a chance at citizenship for young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children.

Mr. Trump told reporters Friday he's looking at both plans. But, he said, "I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one."

He also says he needs money to build a wall with Mexico. Both bills have that.

Approaching controversial, comprehensive legislation is generally considered extremely difficult, or undesirable, in an election year, and Republicans are vulnerable in the House this November.

CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.