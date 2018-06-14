Live: White House briefing June 14, 2018 -- live stream

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:



Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2018

Potential briefing topics:

Sarah Sanders, Raj Shah leaving:

Sanders takes the podium for the first time after CBS News' Jaqueline Alemany reported that she, along with principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah, are both heading for the exits, according to sources inside the White House and close to the administration. Sanders, who has become a confidante of President Trump since the departure of former communications director Hope Hicks, has told friends that she plans to leave the administration at the end of the year.

Shah is also considering his exit, but he has not yet settled on an exact date. Neither Sanders nor Shah responded to repeated requests for comment before this story was published. When reached Wednesday evening, both declined to comment on the record, and Sanders tweeted that she is "honored to work for @POTUS."

DOJ IG Report:

The long-awaited Department of Justice inspector general report into the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation is set to be released Thursday afternoon. The report is expected to focus on former FBI chief James Comey and the decisions he made during the course of the Clinton investigation. The findings, which are slated to be released Thursday afternoon, describe Comey as "insubordinate" while also criticizing then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for weak leadership, Reid also reports.

Trump foundation lawsuit

New York's attorney general is suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation, seeking $2.8 million as well as the dissolving of the charity for "extensive and persistent violations" of state and federal law. The lawsuit says the foundation illegally helped support the Trump campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

South Korea military exercises

Large military drills between the United States and South Korea have been suspended while negotiations with the North Koreans on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula continue. Mr. Trump stunned the defense community when he announced during the Singapore summit earlier this week that the U.S. would be halting the "war games" it regularly conducts with South Korea.