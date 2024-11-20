House Ethics Committee chairman says panel did not reach agreement on releasing Matt Gaetz report

Why Matt Gaetz is on Capitol Hill as House Ethics Committee weighs report release

Washington — The House Ethics committee, meeting to consider the release of a report on its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, did not reach an agreement on Wednesday afternoon, the committee chairman said.

The meeting came one week after the Florida Republican resigned from Congress following President-elect Donald Trump's decision to select him for attorney general.

House Ethics Committee chairman Michael Guest told reporters that the panel had not reached an "agreement to release the report" as he exited the meeting Wednesday afternoon.

