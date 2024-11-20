Watch CBS News

House committee fails to reach agreement on whether to release Matt Gaetz report

The House Ethics Committee will keep its report of an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against former Rep. Matt Gaetz sealed for the time being after it was unable to reach a decision Wednesday on whether to release it. Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's controversial pick for attorney general, was on Capitol Hill today attempting to win support among Senate Republicans. Nikole Killion has the latest.
