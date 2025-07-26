House Democrats seek access to Jeffrey Epstein's "birthday book" said to include letter from Trump

House Democrats are seeking a copy of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged 2003 "birthday book" that is said to include a "bawdy" letter signed by President Trump to the convicted sex offender.

In a letter to the representatives of Epstein's estate on Friday, Rep. Ro Khanna and House Oversight Ranking Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia, both of California, said the request comes amid Mr. Trump's "desperate attempts to quell public interest in the release of files" related to the disgraced financier.

"Recent public reporting indicates that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in possession of a document commonly referred to as 'the birthday book,' compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 in celebration of Mr. Epstein's 50th birthday, which has clear relevance to this case," they wrote in a letter.

"The book is relevant for ongoing congressional oversight of the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein investigation and prosecution, as well as the Trump Administration's decision to declassify and release only a handful of documents from its Epstein files while withholding others from the public," the letter stated.

The Democratic lawmakers requested a "complete, unredacted copy" of the alleged birthday book no later than Aug. 10. The House Oversight Committee is pursuing its own inquiry into the Epstein saga and has separately issued a subpoena for Maxwell, the financier's imprisoned accomplice and former girlfriend, to sit for a deposition the following day, on Aug. 11.

Epstein, 66, who leveraged his wealth to make connections with many high-profile figures in the U.S. and abroad, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal published a story that claimed a letter signed by Mr. Trump was included in the book along with letters from other friends and acquaintances of Epstein. The president has denied the report, calling the letter a "FAKE."

Last week, Mr. Trump filed a libel lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, the reporters who wrote the story, and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, alleging the paper's claims were "false, defamatory, unsubstantiated, and disparaging." The lawsuit, which also accuses the Journal of "clear journalistic failures," includes two counts of defamation, each seeking at least $10 billion.

A Dow Jones spokesperson said in a statement: "We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit."

Mr. Trump has previously acknowledged a past friendship with Epstein years ago but has said they had a "falling out."

The Trump administration has been facing increased pressure to disclose more details on Epstein, who was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in a Florida state court in 2008 under a controversial plea deal that allowed him to serve only 13 months in jail. Last week, Mr. Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury testimony related to Epstein. One of the Justice Department's requests to unseal grand jury transcripts has been denied.

The order from Mr. Trump came after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo stating that Epstein did not have an incriminating "client list," did not try to blackmail any prominent figures, and died by suicide. The memo drew backlash from across the political spectrum, including from some fervent Trump backers, in part because Bondi and other administration figures had promised to release much more information on Epstein.

Meanwhile, Todd Blanche, the second-highest-ranking Justice Department official, met with Maxwell at the U.S. attorney's office in Tallahassee, Florida, to discuss Epstein over 1 ½ days of interviews. Her lawyer said, "She didn't hold anything back."

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee after being convicted three years ago of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

On Friday, Mr. Trump ducked questions about a possible pardon for Maxwell, telling reporters after landing in Scotland, "I don't know anything about the conversation" between Maxwell and Blanche.

"A lot of people are asking me about pardons. Obviously, this is no time to be talking about pardons," the president said.

Before his trip, reporters kept asking Mr. Trump about the Epstein case.

"People should really focus on how well the country is doing," he insisted. He shut down another question by saying, "I don't want to talk about that."

