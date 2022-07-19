Fire at Hoover Dam extinguished, Nevada fire department says

A fire was extinguished at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning, officials said. Authorities didn't immediately say what caused the fire.

A video posted to Twitter showed black smoke coming from the bottom of the dam.

The fire department for Boulder City, Nevada, was responding to an emergency call at the dam, city officials said. Officials later said the fire was put out before firefighters arrived.

#Hooverdam - the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.