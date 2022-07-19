Watch CBS News
U.S.

Fire at Hoover Dam extinguished, Nevada fire department says

By Zoe Christen Jones

/ CBS News

Visionary $3 billion Hoover Dam project
$3 billion project hopes to turn Hoover Dam into giant battery system 03:46

A fire was extinguished at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning, officials said. Authorities didn't immediately say what caused the fire.

A video posted to Twitter showed black smoke coming from the bottom of the dam.

The fire department for Boulder City, Nevada, was responding to an emergency call at the dam, city officials said. Officials later said the fire was put out before firefighters arrived. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

First published on July 19, 2022 / 2:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.