Transformer fire at Hoover Dam extinguished

A fire at the Hoover Dam has been extinguished. The federal Bureau of Reclamation said a transformer caught fire Tuesday morning but it was put out before firefighters from Boulder City, Nevada, arrived. Elaine Quijano has more.
