Hong Kong violence escalates as China prepares to mark 70 years of communist rule

Clashes erupted again over the weekend in Hong Kong, and violence is expected to escalate as China celebrates its 70th anniversary of communist rule tomorrow.

On Sunday protesters stormed the central business district. Angry demonstrators ripped down patriotic Chinese signs, venting anger against Beijing and what they feel is a slow erosion of their democratic freedoms.

On social media, videos were posted of protesters as well as regular passengers escaping a subway station closed during the chaos, while the entrance to another was engulfed in flames sparked by Molotov cocktails.

Police confirmed the arrests of more than 150 people, correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.

The violence between police and protesters has escalated over the past 17 weeks – police now using tear gas, and water cannons loaded with blue-dyed water, a tactic used to identify protesters.

All this while Bejing plans a major celebration across Tiananmen Square, where its military might and economic prowess will be on full display.

Yet despite a police ban, demonstrations are planned in Hong Kong for Tuesday, a move that could embarrass Beijing on a day when it wants the world to see it as a stable and prosperous country.