Honda recalls nearly 260,000 vehicles over brake pedal issue

Honda is recalling 259,033 vehicles in the U.S. because a small number of them may have a brake pedal defect.

The cars' brake pedal pivot pin was not properly staked during production, meaning the pedal can potentially move side to side, preventing motorists from safely stopping their cars, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A range of vehicle models could potentially contain faulty brake pedals, according to the report. The models that could have the defect are:

2021-2025 Acura TLX

2023-2025 Acura MDX

2023-2025 Honda Pilot

"If the driver is unable to safely slow or stop the vehicle, the risk of a crash or injury [is] increased," the NHSA's safety report states.

Affected vehicles generate a warning when the brake pedal is not working properly. A brake malfunction light will illuminate, and drivers will sense what the report describes as an "abnormal pedal feeling" when they engage the brake.

Owners of the vehicles under recall can expect to be contacted by mail, and instructed to take their vehicles to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer to have the brake pedal replaced, if necessary. Owners who have already repaired the brakes are eligible for reimbursement, according to the NHTSA.

The faulty brake pedals were assembled at a U.S. plant, which is no longer operational. In November 2024, production was moved to Mexico, where the automaker relied on a camera sensor to ensure that the brakes' pivot pins were properly staked.

"As part of the production transition from the U.S. to the Mexico facility, the supplier increased staffing levels to build parts inventory and mitigate potential supply disruptions associated with the move. However, due to insufficient training, the staking process was not performed, resulting in brake pedals with unstaked pivot pins," the NHTSA stated in its report.