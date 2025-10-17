Home equity loan vs. credit card: Which is better now that the Fed's cutting rates?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit cards are ubiquitous. They're familiar, easy to use and convenient for covering the rising costs of everyday expenses.

Home equity loans, on the other hand, have a reputation for being more appropriate for big expenses. And, unlike a credit card, which is already conveniently in your wallet, you'll need to complete pages of documentation and may even need an appraisal completed on your home to get approved.

But the current economic climate requires that borrowers in need of large amounts of financing revisit both products. What may have been advantageous in a different economy may not be so now, and vice versa. This is especially true considering that interest rates are cooling again. The Federal Reserve issued multiple rate cuts toward the end of 2024, and the central bank issued another in September. Two others now seem likely for the central bank's upcoming October and December meetings, too.

Against this backdrop, then, which is better now: a home equity loan or a credit card? And, perhaps more importantly, which is cheaper? You may be surprised at the answers.

Home equity loan vs. credit card: Which is better now that the Fed's cutting interest rates?

Every borrower's circumstances are different and, thus, their definition of "better" varies. That being said, there's a strong case to be made for a home equity loan being the advantageous borrowing product compared to a credit card now. Here's why:

Home equity loans are much more affordable

The average home equity loan rate sits between 8.15% and 8.30% now, depending on the repayment term length. Credit card rates? They're around 22%. That makes them almost three times more expensive than a home equity loan. And that's not accounting for the volatility credit cards come with, as rates here are variable, subject to go up and down based on market conditions.

Today's home equity loan rate, however, is a fixed one, giving borrowers predictability as they plan their budgets. Take the time, then, to calculate costs against rates available with both products. The cost savings is significant.

Home equity loan rates will fall more significantly in the future

There's a misconception that additional Fed rate cuts ahead will lead to significantly cooler credit card rates in the same way that they've caused home equity loan rates to fall. But that's not true. Credit card rates are impacted by more than just the Fed's actions, hence the reason why rates here actually ticked up in 2024, even amid the Fed's rate-cut campaign.

Home equity loans, however, will respond more positively to the Fed's approach, and they may drop more substantially sooner. While that may require refinancing your loan to take advantage, it could be worth it if it means knocking off another percentage point or two off your rate in a way a credit card can't offer.

You'll have more to borrow from

If you've ever attempted to ask for a significant credit card limit increase, you already know how difficult that can be, even if you have a good credit score. But with a home equity loan in today's high-price climate, that won't be an issue. Home equity levels earlier this year cumulatively rose to a new record high, and the average homeowner has hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity that they can borrow from now. And, if you've paid off most or all of your mortgage or own a property in a particularly valuable part of the country, you may have even more to work with.

That noted, this is a timely feature that will need to be exploited strategically, as home values rise and fall fairly easily, and you don't want to overborrow right before values decline again.

The bottom line

With an average interest rate almost three times less expensive than a credit card, the potential to decline significantly further in a way that a credit card cannot and a robust borrowing source that's relatively simple to withdraw from, a home equity loan may be the much preferred way to borrow now compared to a credit card. Consider your home's value, then, shop around for rates and lenders (you don't need to use your current mortgage lender) and start calculating your repayment costs. For many, now may be the ideal time to skip the plastic and instead borrow from the equity you already have under your own roof.