Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled because blades may spin off

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold by Home Depot are being recalled because the blades could spin off while in use, possibly injuring those nearby.

The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans were sold in stores and online from April through October of this year for about $150, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 182,000 of the fans were sold in the U.S. and another 8,800 were sold in Canada, it said.

King of Fans, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based distributor of the product — sold exclusively by Home Depot — said it had received 47 reports of the product's fan blades detaching, with at least two consumers hit by a blade and four instances of property damage.

Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Ceiling Fan. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled fans came in three finishes:

matte white (UPC No. 082392519186)

matte black (UPC No. 082392519193)

black (UPC No. 082392599195)

polished nickel UPC No. 082392599188).

Consumers have been urged by the CPSC to stop using the fans immediately, and to check them for signs of defects. Those who notice "blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body" during inspection should contact King of Fans for a free replacement.

The trouble does not impact all of the China-made Mara 54-inch fans, according to the company, which offered a link to a YouTube video showing consumers how to determine if a fan is defective and needs to be replaced.

Consumers can contact King of Fans for a replacement at (866) 433-1291, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or by email at MaraRecall@KingofFans.com.