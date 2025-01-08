Los Angeles wildfires disrupt television, entertainment industry

The wildfires that set Los Angeles ablaze this week are disrupting the star-studded city's best known industry: entertainment.

Productions went dark on Wednesday, as major freeways and roads were closed, and homes and businesses were destroyed. President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for California on Wednesday, and at least two people died from the fires, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

On Wednesday, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" canceled its taping, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Kimmel's lineup of guests for the canceled show included Cynthia Erivo from the hit movie "Wicked," Brian Jordan Alvarez from the FX series "English Teacher," and singer-songwriter Victoria Canal. A previous episode of the late night talk show will be re-aired instead. Actor Timothée Chalamet is slated to appear on Thursday, according to the show's website. It's not clear if taping will resume by then.

Other ABC productions that went dark Wednesday include Grey's Anatomy and Dr. Odyssey. The CBS game show "After Midnight" also canceled taping on Wednesday (CBS and CBS News are owned by Paramount Global.)

In addition, theme park Universal Studios Hollywood and shopping complex Universal CityWalk were closed Wednesday, as a result of the fire conditions, Universal Studios Hollywood said in a post on X.

Similarly, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, a top tourist attraction, was closed Wednesday and said it was offering guests refunds for tours they had booked and paid for.

Cultural establishments, including the famed Getty Villa in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood have also been affected by the wildfires. Though the building is "safe and intact" according to a statement from the museum, the institution will be closed through early next week. Getty said that vegetation on the property burned but that structures are unaffected and its collections and staff are safe.

More than 20 school districts in Los Angeles were closed on Wednesday because of the wildfires. Flight operations at Los Angeles International Airport have not been affected.