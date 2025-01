5 wildfires still burning around Los Angeles, over 100,000 under evacuation orders Authorities are still trying to grapple with the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. At least five people have been killed and more than 100,000 are under evacuation orders. CBS News correspondents Danya Bacchus and Lilia Luciano have reports from the ground and CBS News New York meteorologist Tony Sadiku has a look at the forecast for the area.