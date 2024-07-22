Hiker missing for 2 weeks found alive in Kentucky's Red River Gorge after rescuers hear cry for help: "Truly a miracle"

Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. The rescue team called it "truly a miracle" that the hiker survived so long without food or water.

Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.

Hern was hoisted out of the rugged area by helicopter after Wolfe County rescuers contacted Kentucky State Police for assistance. The rescue team posted video and images of the rescue operation on social media.

Search crews began an intense search for Hern, who is from Ohio, early last week, using dogs and drawing on information from a diary Hern wrote in about locations he wanted to explore in the Red River Gorge.

The rescue team wrote in a social media post that Hern's car had been parked at the Gorge since July 6 and family had not seen him since July 5.

Search crews doubled back to an area they had looked at on Saturday and decided to head further north along a creek. They found a shoe print and evidence of a walking stick in an area that is not frequently traveled by hikers, Wolfe County rescue said.

"We were persistent in our search, but hope was fading," the search team wrote.

In a social media post Sunday, rescue team member Eric Wolterman conceded that after not finding Hern after so many days, the team "pretty much with the thought that this was going to be a recovery mission."

But when the team stopped to regroup, someone "heard a very faint noise," Wolterman said.

"We paused and we shouted 'who is that?' Thinking it was another search team. I then heard "help." We took off in the direction. As we got closer asked what his name was and he "Scott Hern" I have never moved faster up hill in my entire life," her said.

Wolterman said he was the first one to get to Hern and he reassured the hiker that he was safe.

"He looked at me and said 'thank you so much. Will you give me a hug.' I got teary eyed, and gave him a big hug," Wolterman said. "I think it was the best hug of both of our lives."

The post said Hern was in need of medical attention upon his rescue but no information on his health was available Sunday afternoon.

"It is truly a miracle that Mr. Hern was found after 14 days and 12 days without any food or water," the rescue team said.