The mortgage rate landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation now that inflation is cooling. For starters, there has been a notable drop in mortgage rates over the past few weeks, with rates hitting a two-year low on Wednesday. This shift has already begun to stir excitement, as more affordable borrowing costs open doors for those previously priced out of homeownership.

The Federal Reserve also conducted its first rate cut since 2020 (September 18), reducing the federal funds rate by an unexpected 50 basis points. Most analysts expected the Fed rate cut to be just 25 basis points, making this decision larger and more impactful than anticipated.

This move is expected to put additional downward pressure on interest rates across the board, including mortgages, and may present an opportunity for borrowers to lock in more favorable rates. But how exactly will this substantial Fed rate cut impact mortgages? Below, we'll break down what you should know.

Here's how the Fed's big rate cut affects mortgages

The Federal Reserve's decision to implement a 50 basis point rate cut has injected a new layer of complexity into the mortgage market. While the impact of a standard 25 basis point reduction has likely been factored into current mortgage rates, which are sitting at an average of 6.15%, it's unclear exactly how mortgage rates will respond to this larger rate cut.

One outcome could be that the larger rate cut will cause mortgage rates to fall even further in the coming days and weeks, building on the recent trend of declining rates. This could create a more favorable environment for borrowers, with the possibility of mortgage rates dipping to levels not seen in years.

However, it's crucial to understand that the Federal Reserve's actions, while significant, are not the sole factor influencing mortgage rates. The mortgage market is a complex ecosystem affected by various economic indicators. Long-term bonds, particularly the 10-year Treasury yield, also play a pivotal role in determining mortgage rates. So while the Fed's rate cut will likely push these yields lower, other factors can also sway bond yields and, consequently, mortgage rates.

The mortgage industry itself may also play a role in tempering any dramatic rate drops. For example, lenders might be hesitant to lower rates too quickly or too far as they balance their desire to attract borrowers with the need to maintain profitability. This could result in a more gradual decline in mortgage rates rather than an immediate, sharp drop.

For potential homebuyers or those considering refinancing, the Fed's larger-than-expected rate cut presents both opportunities and potential challenges. On one hand, the prospect of lower mortgage rates is certainly appealing. Lower rates translate to more affordable monthly payments and increased buying power, potentially allowing borrowers to qualify for larger loans or more desirable properties.

The allure of lower rates could also bring its own set of complications, however. If mortgage rates decline even further, it's likely to attract more buyers to the market. This increased demand could lead to heightened competition for available properties, potentially driving up home prices and offsetting some of the benefits of lower interest rates.

Those waiting for rates to bottom out before making a move may also find themselves in a precarious position. Timing the market is notoriously difficult, and there's a risk that rates could begin to rise again before you can act. After all, economic conditions can shift rapidly, which could reverse the current downward trend in rates.

Lenders are also more likely to see an uptick in inquiries and applications in the wake of the Fed's decision. This increased volume could lead to longer processing times and potentially stricter underwriting standards, so borrowers should be prepared for this possibility and consider getting pre-approved or starting the application process early.

The bottom line

The Federal Reserve's unexpected 50 basis point rate cut will likely have a noticeable effect on the mortgage market, but its exact impact remains uncertain. While lower rates may materialize in the short term, a range of factors will influence how mortgage rates move in the future. So, homebuyers and homeowners who plan to refinance should carefully consider their options, recognizing that waiting for the perfect moment could be risky in an unpredictable market. Securing a favorable rate now may be the best course of action instead, especially with rates already at a two-year low.