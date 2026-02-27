Why a Hawaii man chose to tackle his sports gambling addiction by offering free surf lessons to strangers

Honolulu, Hawaii — For Buddy Wiggins of Honolulu, Hawaii, the end result of a yearslong sports gambling addiction has come to this: soliciting strangers on the beach.

The 32-year-old pool cleaner says he heard a voice, a calling, to take his life in a radically different direction.



"I finally came to a point where I lost pretty much everything," Wiggins told CBS News. "And I'm on my hands and knees, and I'm crying."

What Wiggins felt called to do was to come down to Waikiki Beach, approach total strangers who had never surfed before, and ask them if they wanted a free lesson.

Wiggins calls it the First Wave Project. Twice a week, he and a couple of friends extend their free offer to the most unlikely surfers they can find.

"The energy that they had made you feel like you could do exactly what he was saying," surfing student Quest Douglass said.

"They gave me a confidence that I haven't had since I was in my 30s," said Manny Fernandez, another student.

It is a confidence that often lasts a lot longer than the ride.



"I think when you overcome things that you never thought was possible, you start thinking, 'OK, what's next?'" Wiggins reflected.

So far, Wiggins and his team have helped about 100 people ride that wave of inspiration.

"Especially at a time when I'm struggling financially," said Wiggins, who added that he does it for free because it provides him "the feeling of giving."

It's all thanks to that mysterious voice in his head that told him to tackle his addiction by sharing his passion.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, help is available. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers free, confidential support 24/7. Call 1-800-GAMBLER to speak with trained counselors who can provide guidance, resources, and treatment options.