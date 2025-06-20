Lava fountains over 1,000 feet high shoot from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent jets of lava shooting over 1,000 feet into the air early Friday morning, marking another explosive episode for the active volcano.

The volcanic activity began at 11:30 p.m. local time Thursday, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey. At first, the activity was "small, sporadic spattering" and lava outflows, the observatory said. But as time went on, the activity "continued to increase in intensity."

By 1:40 a.m. Friday, the lava fountains erupting from the volcano's north vent were reaching heights of over 1,000 feet, the observatory said. That intensity overlapped with an increase in seismic activity, the observatory said.

Fifteen minutes later, at 1:55 a.m. local time, the volcano was continuing to emit 800-foot-high fountains of lava. A camera at the volcano continued to livestream images of impressive lava fountains shooting into the air.

Lava erupts from Kilauea on June 20, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

The fountains are feeding a lava flow, the observatory said. The lava flow remains contained in the Halema'uma'u caldera, a crater at the top of the volcano, the observatory said.

The volcano also released a volcanic cloud about 15,000 feet into the air. The observatory warned that the plume may include hazards, including strands of volcanic glass known as Pele's hair and rock fragments called tephra. These hazards, along with volcanic gas, can have "far-reaching effects downwind," the observatory said. Winds around the volcano are blowing from the north, so these fragments may be distributed south of the caldera, the observatory said.

This is the volcano's 26th lava fountaining episode since December 2024. Most episodes have lasted for a day or less, and are separated by pauses of at least several days, the observatory said.

Kilauea, located on the Big Island's Hawaii Volcanoes National Park about 200 miles from Honolulu, is one of six active volcanoes in Hawaii. It is also one of the world's most active volcanoes. Its eruptions have become a popular attraction. The USGS also offers multiple YouTube livestreams of the volcanic activity.

Hawaii is also home to the largest active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa. The volcano is also located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and last erupted in 2022.