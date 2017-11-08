Harvey Weinstein team does not believe indictment is imminent, spokesperson says

NEW YORK -- A spokesperson for Harvey Weinstein said Wednesday they do not believe an indictment is imminent, following reports that the Manhattan district attorney plans to present evidence against Weinstein to a grand jury next week.

"We do not believe an indictment of Mr. Weinstein is imminent," the spokesperson said in a statement. "A formal presentation will be made on Mr. Weinstein's behalf in the appropriate course of the investigation, and we strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted."

Weinstein has hired two defense lawyers known for their A-list clients to represent him in any legal proceedings in New York stemming from sexual assault allegations.

He hired Ben Brafman, the attorney who represented former International Monetary Fund head Dominique Strauss-Kahn during a 2011 rape case that fell apart amid questions about the accuser's credibility. Blair Berk has represented Mel Gibson, Keifer Sutherland and others.

They will present a case to prosecutors.

Actress Paz de la Huerta told CBS News that Weinstein raped her twice in New York City in 2010. Police say her case is credible and they have corroborated it. They are working with Manhattan prosecutors.