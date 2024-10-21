Harris has cash edge over Trump in latest fundraising numbers

Trump visits a Pennsylvania McDonalds while Harris goes to a Georgia church as election nears

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign raised more than three times as much money as former President Donald Trump in September, even as the polls remain neck and neck. And both campaigns spent more than they took in last month, as they make the final push to win over and turn out voters ahead of Nov. 5.

Harris' main campaign committee, Harris for President, raised $221.8 million and spent $269.8 million last month. Harris headed into October with $187.5 million cash on hand, according to a Federal Election Commission filing released Sunday.

Trump's campaign raised $62.7 million in September, ending the month with $119.7 million cash on hand, according to the campaign's FEC filing. The Trump campaign spent $77.6 million.

These figures don't include other pro-Harris and pro-Trump political action committees, which account for a sizable amount of the overall money spent to support the candidates.

Harris enjoyed a flurry of donations in July and August after President Biden withdrew from the race and she became the Democratic nominee for president.

Harris' massive fundraising advantage hasn't translated in the polls. The latest CBS News/YouGov poll shows Harris barely edging Trump nationally, 51% to 48%, and leading by just one point on average in battleground states.

Harris, Trump and their running mates are in an all-out sprint to the finish line in battleground states. Trump spent Sunday in Pennsylvania, which he won in 2016 but Mr. Biden won in 2020, serving customers at a McDonald's. And the former president is blitzing hurricane-damaged North Carolina on Monday. Harris is making appearances Monday in Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee alongside former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.