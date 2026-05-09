WHO director says he will personally oversee hantavirus cruise evacuation

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he will personally oversee the painstaking process of evacuating more than 100 people from a cruise ship dealing with an outbreak of the rare and deadly hantavirus.

"I will be there myself," Tedros said in a letter addressed to the people of the Canary Islands, where the ship will anchor off the coast of its largest island, Tenerife. "I intend to travel to Tenerife to observe this operation firsthand, to stand alongside the health workers, port staff, and officials who are making it happen, and to personally pay my respects to an island that has responded to a difficult situation with grace, solidarity, and compassion. Your humanity deserves to be witnessed, not just acknowledged from a distance."

The ship is currently sailing toward Tenerife, part of the Spanish and is expected to reach the island just before dawn on Sunday local time, or around midnight U.S. Eastern time, according to officials.

Nine people on the ship had confirmed or suspected cases of the hantavirus and three people have died, according to health officials. None of the 147 people currently on board, including 60 crew members, are symptomatic, according to Oceanwide Expeditions, which owns the vessel.

There are 17 Americans on the MV Hondius, according to Oceanwide Expeditions, who will be taken off the ship in a small boat, taken to shore and immediately to a plane on the runway waiting for them. The plane, provided by the U.S. government with oversight from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will take the Americans to the National Quarantine Center at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, according to the CDC.

"I'm sure they're very anxious to get home, but (we need) to make sure they do that in the most safe way possible," Maria van Kerkhove, WHO's acting director of the Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, said at a press conference on Saturday.

Each country with passengers on board the ship will proceed with a similar evacuation to awaiting planes, according to the Spanish Health Ministry.

The WHO said it was recommending each country keep the passengers removed from the ship in isolation for 42 days from the last point of exposure to the virus.

A member of the Guardia Civil finishes erecting a tent at an expected reception point for passengers from the MV Hondius on May 9, 2026, in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. Chris McGrath / Getty Images

The disease is usually acquired through close contact with rodents, and not transmissable from person to person. However, testing of those who were sickened on the Hondius has confirmed they have the Andes strain of the virus, the only variation that can be transmitted through close contact with a sick individual.

However, health experts say the chances of widespread transmission is very small.

"I know that when you hear the word 'outbreak' and watch a ship sail toward your shores, memories surface that none of us have fully put to rest," Tedros said in the letter. "The pain of 2020 is still real, and I do not dismiss it for a single moment. But I need you to hear me clearly: this is not another COVID."

"The current public health risk from hantavirus remains low," he continued. "My colleagues and I have said this unequivocally, and I will say it again to you now."

The ship left Argentina on April 1 for a cruise stopping at several remote islands in the south Atlantic, including Tristan da Cunha and Saint Helena, both British territories.

The outbreak on the ship appears to have started with a Dutch couple who traveled around South America, the only place the Andes strain exists, in the months leading up to the cruise. The couple spent time bird-watching in areas where rodents are known to have tested positive for hantavirus, according to Oceanwide Expeditions.

The husband died on the ship April 11, while his wife was one of 32 people who disembarked the ship in Saint Helena, according to Oceanwide Expeditions. She would fly to South Africa and then die days later when she was removed from a KLM Airlines plane because she was too sick to fly, according to the airline.

Dozens of people on the plane or who disembarked at Saint Helena are already under observation around the world, including in the U.S. None of the people in the U.S. — in Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Arizona, New Jersey and California — are experiencing any symptoms of the virus, the state's respective health departments have confirmed to CBS News.